Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
The community is invited to a Lenten fish fry hosted by Sts. Joan of Arc & Patrick School from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3155 S. Dixon Road. The drive-thru only dinner will feature Dan’s Fish and sides for $10.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Opening The Door To Life’s Great Adventure” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Luke 9:28-36.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Look at the Fields,” from the Gospel of John. Following the service will be Game Day, a time for food, fun, and fellowship in the fellowship hall.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
First EPC Kokomo
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St. in Kokomo, invites the public to join them for their Lent series called “The Redeeming Love of Jesus.”
The church will have “Lattes and Lent” at Big Ben Coffee on Ash Wednesday, which is this Wednesday, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. After getting the drink of your choice, the church will have a devotional for your personal use, and you can choose to take on the sign of the cross.
First EPC Kokomo will also have a 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday service in the church sanctuary. All are welcome.
The church meets at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary. Services are also on Facebook at First EPC Kokomo.
The church will also host its annual Women in Ministries spring rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 31 and April 1. The church will be accepting donations for the sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28.
First Friends Meeting
First Friends Meeting will host a chicken or beef and noodle sale at 4 p.m. March 12. The meal will be a drive-thru sale, with outside order and pickup and no indoor dining. Chicken/beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans can be purchased in pints or quarts. The sale is a fundraiser for the Outreach Committee. First Friends is located at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Kokomo Zion presents “Songs of Love” with Matt Gerhard at 3 p.m. Sunday. Extend your Valentine’s Day celebration — or make up for a missed celebration — with a program of love songs. There will be love songs old and new, sacred and secular, featuring Matt at both the piano and organ. Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church is located at 5051 E. 400 North.
Kokomo Handbell Festival
The annual Kokomo Handbell Festival will take place at 5:30 p.m. March 5 at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road. Seven local churches will be participating, including First Christian, First Friends, First Evangelical Presbyterian, Grace United Methodist, Redeemer Lutheran and St. Luke’s United Methodist Churches.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/comehearusring.
Six Mondays During Lent 2022: Faith and Our Community
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, in conjunction with The Carver Community Center and the Howard County Supervision Program, will deliver a Lenten series from 6 to 7 p.m. every Monday beginning March 7.
Each session offers the opportunity to dialogue with leaders in a number of disciplines. The first session topic on March 7 is “Victim Assistance/Probation.” The following topics, in order, are: Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Depression and Suicide, Grief, Behavioral Health/Mental Health and Effective Grandparenting.
Presenters are, in order: Dustin Delong, Chief of Community Assistance; Shane Beal, director of recovering services, Turning Point A System of Care; Jaime Lyon, pastor, Russiaville Friends Meeting; Tashawnna Summers, founder/CEO, All Out The Blue Resource Foundation; Erik Auzins, addiction counselor, Ascension St. Vincent.
Each session will take place at The Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St. in Kokomo. All sessions are free, and refreshments will be served. All are encouraged to attend any one or all of the series topics.
