Curtisville Christian Church
In Sunday’s worship service, minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “The Lord’s Day,” continuing the sermon series on the Ten Commandments. All are welcome to attend. More information and a virtual tour of the church are available at curtisvillecc.com.
Anyone in need of prayer, or who wants to learn more about the beliefs of the church, call 765-623-4400.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“That the World May Taste and See” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Matthew 5:13-20. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information, or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
First Friends Meeting
On Sunday, as well as Feb. 12 and 19, the church will be discussing topics from the book “Who Moved my Cheese?” by Spencer Johnson. These topics include being open to change, moving forward in life and experiencing growth. For more information, call the church at 765-453-9490.
Beginning Feb. 27 at Indiana University Kokomo, First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, IUK, Howard County Community Supervision and the Carver Community Center will join to present six one-hour community forums addressing issues meaningful to our community needs. The Mondays will be Feb. 27, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27 and April 3.
The first Community Forum on Feb. 27 will be “Law Enforcement: How can our community help and what can law enforcement do.” The guest presenters will be Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher and Kokomo Police Chief Douglas Stout.
For more information, contact 765 434-1701. Refreshments will be served.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
If you are considering a return to church, St. Andrew welcomes you to join them for Candlemas Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. All households in attendance will receive a blessed candle to use at home. The lighting of the candle invites the growing light of kindness, goodness, justice, peace and love in our world. All who come for worship are welcome to stay for Sunday Cafe at 9 and 11 a.m., where fresh pastries, beverages and engaging conversation are shared.
