Curtisville Christian Church
In Sunday’s worship service, minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Commands Before the Commandments.” All are welcome to attend. More information and a virtual tour of the church are available at curtisvillecc.com.
If you are in need of prayer, or want to learn more about the beliefs of the church, call 765-623-4400.
Grace United Methodist Church
Grace United Methodist Church recently welcomed their new pastor Matthew Swisher and his family to Kokomo. He will deliver his first message during the Sunday worship service at 9:30 a.m.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
If you are considering a return to church, Saint Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., welcomes you to their Sunday morning sacred community at 8 and 10 a.m. Join them as they experience the season of Epiphany from Jan. 8 to Feb. 19. Following the services, all are invited to enjoy fresh beverages and home-baked pastries in the parish café. The Epiphany theme is: “Hidden growth,” reflecting upon the ways we have grown through the challenges we faced in the midst of the pandemic. All are welcome.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
Pastor Eric Stoval will present the message, “The Affirming Voice Of a Pleased Father,” at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Matthew 3:13-17. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.