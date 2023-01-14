Curtisville Christian Church
In Sunday’s worship service, minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Hear, O Israel.” All are welcome to attend. More information and a virtual tour of the church are available at curtisvillecc.com.
Anyone in need of prayer, or who wants to learn more about the beliefs of the church, call 765-623-4400.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
If you are considering a return to church, Saint Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., welcomes everyone to their Sunday morning sacred community at 8 and 10 a.m. Join them as they experience the season of Epiphany until Feb. 19. Following the services, all are invited to enjoy fresh beverages and home-baked pastries in the parish café. The Epiphany theme is: “Hidden growth,” reflecting upon the ways we have grown through the challenges we faced in the midst of the pandemic. All are welcome.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required.
Guest speaker the Rev. Dr. Winterbourne Harrison-Jones, of Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, Indianapolis, will be leading a service Monday at 11 a.m. in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day. Following the service, there will be a march to the MLK memorial, followed by a wreath laying. A shuttle will also be provided.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Finding the One Who Found Us” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on John 1:29-42. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Meridian Street Christian Church
A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21 in the church basement. All proceeds from the rummage sale will go toward the food pantry.
