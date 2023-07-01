Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship, with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. There is also an early morning worship at 8 a.m. on the first Sunday of every month.
Every Tuesday at the church, there is a 6 p.m. night teaching.
Every Wednesday at the church, is J.A.M.S. Youth Night.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214. Transportation is available, and may be arranged by phone.
Kokomo Zion Church
The church, located at 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo, will be having an afternoon of musical worship July 9. Their choir, musicians and friends will lead them in a program featuring hymns, gospel songs and contemporary praise and worship songs.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Trusting God in the Hopeless Situation” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on 2 Kings 6:8-23.
There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Bible Baptist Church
Continuing every Thursday through Aug. 24, the church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, will be hosting the GriefShare recovery seminar and support group. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing.
For more information, call 765-455-1444.
ONE Church
The church, located at 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo, will be have a patriotic program at 6 p.m. Sunday. Doors open at 5 p.m. Join them for a night of patriotic music featuring a 50-voice choir, outstanding musicians and the Northwestern drumline, as they celebrate the country and honor veterans. A love offering will be taken and nonperishable food items will be collected for the Yellow Box Pantry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.