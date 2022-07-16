Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Poplar Grove United Methodist Church
On Aug. 6, Poplar Grove United Methodist Church will celebrate 150 years of serving the community. Poplar Grove UMC is located at the corner of 500 North and 1150 West in Howard County.
There will be a meal starting at 4:30 p.m. and a service following at 6:30. Anyone who attended Poplar Grove or lived in the area is invited to join the celebration. Former pastor John Newman will be speaking.
Though the meal is free, attendees must RSVP to Charlie at 574-721-5946 or Ramona at 765-438-4540 no later than July 28 so officials know how many to plan for.
First Friends Meeting
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo will host a chicken or beef and noodle sale beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, which is located at 1801 W. Zartman Road.
The sale will be drive-thru only for both orders and pick up. The sale will run until the food is sold out.
Chicken/beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans can be purchased in pint or quart sizes. The proceeds will benefit Quaker Haven Camp and the Raising Her Up Scholarship Fund.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
July 24 is Back 2 School Sunday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, located at 818 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo. Congregants will pray for staff and students during their return to school in the service, which begins at 11 a.m.
Also on July 24, there will be a youth ministry open house information and volunteer signup immediately following the Sunday worship. This is an opportunity to learn more about opportunities for children to get involved in Second Missionary Baptist Church. There are also adult volunteer opportunities available to help with youth. The new youth ministry logo will be unveiled during the event, which will also include food, treats and more.
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required. For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church Music Director Matt Gerhard will present a program featuring the music of the British Isles at 3 p.m. July 31. Folk songs, classical music and hymns will be featured during the event, which will be held at the church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
Due to the pandemic, our lives have been changed. Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor L.E. Anderson saw changes needed to be made and that meant repositioning ourselves to come outside the walls of the church and go out into the community. We need to reposition, refocus, reconnect and respond, it was decided.
The church is currently “Launching our with Expectations in 2022” in an effort to start rebuilding families and the community by helping not only in their spiritual growth but their physical and mental needs. For more information, contact the church, which is located at 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo, by calling 765-452-3891 or visit them on Facebook.
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center, 611 E. Jackson St., will celebrate its 51st church anniversary Sunday. The theme is Reset, Restore and Revive. Speakers will include evangelist Desiree Hicks, Minister Alicia Glenn and Pastor Emma L. Glenn. The Celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m.
There will be also a celebration to honor Benjamin David Hicks, who serves as a musician, at 10:30 a.m. July 31. Everyone is invited to attend.
Curtisville Christian Church
All are invited to attend worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East. Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, The Hour Has Come. More information and a virtual tour of the building can be found at curtisvillecc.com. If you are in need of prayer or want to learn more, call 765-623-4400.
New Beginnings Christian Church
“Being Sent by Christ Involves Serious Choices” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1800 S. Berkley Road. The theme is based on Luke 10:38-42. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page. For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
