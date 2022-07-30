Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
First Friends Meeting
A rummage sale, hosted by First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at 1801 W. Zartman Road. Food items will also be for sale.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center
At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Fountain of Life Word & Worship Center, 611 E. Jackson St., Kokomo will celebrate Benjamin David Hicks, who serves the church as a musician. Everyone is invited to attend and to show their appreciation.
At 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14, the church will celebrate the 78th birthday of their pastor, Bishop C. E. Glenn. The speaker will be Evangelist Cheryl Simmons. Everyone is invited to come and celebrate the man who has done so much for so many in our city.
Curtisville Christian Church
All are invited to attend the worship service at Curtisville Christian Church at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East. Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, One of You Will Betray Me. More information and a virtual tour of the church building are at curtisvillecc.com. Anyone in need of prayer or who wants to learn more about the church may call 765-623-4400.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“We Are Sent As Seekers” will be the theme at 10 a.m. this Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Colossians 3:1-17. There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page. For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required. For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church Music Director Matt Gerhard will present a program featuring the music of the British Isles at 3 p.m. Sunday. Folk songs, classical music and hymns will be featured during the event, which will be held at the church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
Due to the pandemic, our lives have been changed. Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor L.E. Anderson saw changes needed to be made and that meant repositioning ourselves to come outside the walls of the church and go out into the community. We need to reposition, refocus, reconnect and respond, it was decided.
The church is currently “Launching our with Expectations in 2022” in an effort to start rebuilding families and the community by helping not only in their spiritual growth but their physical and mental needs. For more information, contact the church, which is located at 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo, by calling 765-452-3891 or visit them on Facebook.
