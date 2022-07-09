Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Poplar Grove United Methodist Church
On Aug. 6, Poplar Grove United Methodist Church will celebrate 150 years of serving the community. Poplar Grove UMC is located at the corner of 500 North and 1150 West in Howard County.
There will be a meal starting at 4:30 p.m. and a service following at 6:30. Anyone who attended Poplar Grove or lived in the area is invited to join the celebration. Former pastor John Newman will be speaking.
Though the meal is free, attendees must RSVP to Charlie at 574-721-5946 or Ramona at 765-438-4540 no later than July 28 so officials know how many to plan for.
First Friends Meeting
All are welcome to attend the “I am Spiritual but not Religious” events being held in July at First Friends Meeting. Pastor Michael C. Carson will be the host pastor and spiritual director of these community outreach events.
Following is a list of events:
• 5 p.m. Saturday: Free barbecue and picnic on the grounds of First Friends.
• 6:30 p.m. Saturday: Presentation on Kenya, Africa, with Shawn McConaughey and his wife, Katrina.
• 10 a.m. Sunday: Meeting for worship with guest speakers Shawn and Oscar Mmbali, pastoral minister of Belize City Friends.
• First Friends Meeting is located at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. For more information, call 765-453-9490 or email first.friends@sbcglobal.net.
Also, First Friends Meeting of Kokomo will host a chicken or beef and noodle sale July 16 beginning at 4 p.m., at the church, which is located at 1801 W. Zartman Road.
The sale will be drive-thru only for both orders and pick up. The sale will run until the food is sold out.
Chicken/beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans can be purchased in pint or quart sizes. The proceeds will benefit Quaker Haven Camp and the Raising Her Up Scholarship Fund.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churchesAnyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org. Curtisville Christian Church
All are invited to attend the worship service at Curtisville Christian Church at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East. Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, Spotlight on Caiaphas, based on John 11:45-12:11.
More information and a virtual tour of the church building are at our website at curtisvillecc.com. If you are in need of prayer, or want to learn more about the church, call 765-623-4400.
Christ The King Anglican ChurchChrist The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“We are ‘Sent’ by Christ into Sovereign Circumstances” will be the theme at the 10 a.m. Sunday service at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Luke 10:25-37. There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page. For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell 765-776-0868.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church Music Director Matt Gerhard will present a program featuring the music of the British Isles at 3 p.m. July 31. Folk songs, classical music and hymns will be featured during the event, which will be held at the church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
Also, at 3 p.m. Sunday, the choir, orchestra and friends will present an afternoon of worship. The program will feature favorite hymns, worship songs and anthems.
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist ChurchDue to the pandemic, our lives have been changed. Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor L.E. Anderson saw changes needed to be made and that meant repositioning ourselves to come outside the walls of the church and go out into the community. We need to reposition, refocus, reconnect and respond, it was decided. The church is currently “Launching our with Expectations in 2022” in an effort to start rebuilding families and the community by helping not only in their spiritual growth but their physical and mental needs. For more information, contact the church, which is located at 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo, by calling 765-452-3891 or visit them on Facebook.Second Missionary Baptist ChurchJoin Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Service is open to all. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required. For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.