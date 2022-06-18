Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
In His Image
A gospel sing will be held at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, at 6 p.m. Saturday. In addition, Liven Forgiven will perform at the church service at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call 765-438-1871.
First Friends Meeting
A Juneteenth celebration will be held at the Carver Community Center and Studebaker Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The First Friends Meeting choir will perform during the event. Live music, vendors, food and youth activities will all be a part of the Juneteenth celebration.
Also, all are welcome to attend the “I am Spiritual but not Religious” events being held in July at First Friends Meeting. Pastor Michael C. Carson will be the host pastor and spiritual director of these community outreach events.
Following is a list of events:
• 6:30 p.m. July 8: An Evening of Worship, with guest speaker Shawn McConaughey, a former missionary in Kenya and current general superintendent of Western Yearly Meeting.
• 5 p.m. July 9: Free barbecue and picnic on the grounds of First Friends.
• 6:30 p.m. July 9: Presentation on Kenya, Africa, with Shawn McConaughey and his wife, Katrina.
• 10 a.m. July 10: Meeting for worship with guest speakers Shawn and Oscar Mmbali, pastoral minister of Belize City Friends.
• First Friends Meeting is located at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. For more information, call 765-453-9490 or email first.friends@sbcglobal.net.
Curtisville Christian Church
All are invited to attend the worship service at Curtisville Christian Church at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 E. Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “The Good Shepherd,” based on John 10:6-30.
More information and a virtual tour of the church building are at our newly updated website, at curtisvillecc.com. Anyone in need of prayer, or who wants to learn more about the church, may call 765-623-4400.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
Due to the pandemic, our lives have been changed. Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor L.E. Anderson saw changes needed to be made and that meant repositioning ourselves to come outside the walls of the church and go out into the community. We need to reposition, refocus, reconnect and respond, it was decided. The church is currently “Launching our with Expectations in 2022” in an effort to start rebuilding families and the community by helping not only in their spiritual growth but their physical and mental needs. For more information, contact the church, which is located at 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo, by calling 765-452-3891 or visit them on Facebook.
