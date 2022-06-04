Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The Point Of Pentecost” will be theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Acts 2. There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page. For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
First Friends Meeting
A Juneteenth celebration will be held at the Carver Community Center and Studebaker Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18. The First Friends Meeting choir will perform during the event. Live music, vendors, food and youth activities will all be a part of the Juneteenth celebration.
Galveston First Baptist Church
Galveston First Baptist Church invites all children who just finished kindergarten to those who just finished fifth grade for vacation Bible school. VBS will be held from June 12-16. Each evening’s activities for vacation Bible school will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served for children in attendance. The VBS program will begin at 6 p.m. and close at 8 p.m. each night. The children’ experience will be “Monumental” as they celebrate God’s greatness. There will be learning times, creative games, music, crafts and more. A registration form may be filled out online at https://vbspro.events/p/a49b59 or at the church office. The program is free to all children. For more information, call the church office at 574-699-6243. The church is located off U.S. 35 or Indiana 18 at 207 S. Sycamore St., Galveston.
In His Image
In His Image, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, will hold a country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. today. Menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. Freewill offering will be accepted and carryouts will be available. For more information, call 765-438-1871.
Christ Lutheran Church, ELCA
The public is invited to Christ Lutheran Church’s Solar Panel Dedication and Earth Day service at 9:00 a.m. Sunday. The service of celebration, located at 3401 S. Dixon Road, speaks to our faith response to climate change by using solar energy instead of fossil fuel and thus lowering our carbon footprint on the Earth. “We’re Going Green!” A brunch for everyone follows in the church’s Fellowship Hall.
Curtisville Christian Church
All are invited to attend the worship service at Curtisville Christian Church at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 737 N. 600 East. Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon titled “But Now I See!”
More information and a virtual tour of the church building can be found at the new website online at curtisvillecc.com. Anyone in need of prayer may call 765-623-4400.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
Due to the pandemic, our lives have been changed. Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor L.E. Anderson saw changes needed to be made and that meant repositioning ourselves to come outside the walls of the church and go out into the community. We need to reposition, refocus, reconnect and respond, it was decided. The church is currently “Launching our with Expectations in 2022” in an effort to start rebuilding families and the community by helping not only in their spiritual growth but their physical and mental needs. For more information, contact the church, which is located at 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo, by calling 765-452-3891 or visit them on Facebook.
