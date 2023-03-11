Curtisville Christian Church
In Sunday’s worship service at 10:15 a.m., minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “God and Property Rights,” continuing the sermon series on the Ten Commandments. All are welcome to attend. More information and a virtual tour of the church are available at curtisvillecc.com.
Anyone in need of prayer or who wants to learn more about the beliefs of the church may call 765-623-4400.
First Friends Meeting
Continuing at 6 p.m. Monday at Indiana University Kokomo in Room 106A, First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, IUK, Howard County Community Supervision and the Carver Community Center will join to present six one-hour community forums addressing issues meaningful to our community needs. The events will be 6-7 p.m. Monday, as well as and March 20 and 27, and April 3.
There will also be a chicken and noodle dinner at 4 p.m. Saturday at the church.
For more information, contact 765 434-1701.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“When God Interrupts Your Routine” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on John 5:5-42. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Christ Lutheran Church
Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, will be offering Lenten Recitals this year. The recitals begin at 12:10 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes. A light luncheon follows, with a suggested donation of $7. The recitals are offered at no charge, and the public is invited.
Events this year include:
- Wednesday: Valentina Huang, organ
- March 22: Shayla Van Hal, organ
Bible Baptist Church
Every Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m., The Holy Eucharist is offered at the church, located at 2635 S. Dixon Road. All are welcome to receive.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
Anyone considering a return to church, is welcome to try St. Andrew, which is halfway through the season of Lent and preparing to observe Holy Week April 2-7. On March 19, the parish invites everyone to their annual St. Patrick’s Celtic Mass at 10 a.m., followed by a traditional Irish meal at 11 a.m. Wear your green! A free-will offering is appreciated at lunch.
Kokomo Zion Church
At 3 p.m. March 26, at Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 North, pianist and organist Matt Gerhard will present Music and the Mouse, a program featuring music from favorite theme park attractions, movies and TV shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.