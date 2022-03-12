Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Christ Lutheran Church
Christ Lutheran Church will host a collaborative concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Performing will be concert organist and pianist Jonathan M. Gregoire. He comes from Dallas, Texas, where he is the founder and executive director at The Arts Foundation of St. Andrew and organist and collaborative artist at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano, Texas.
The concert will feature solo pieces by Jonathan, as well as five organ and piano duets, with Jonathan playing the piano part and CLC music minister Thomas Dearchs playing the organ part. This will be the first concert at the church that features organ and piano duets. The concert is free of charge and is open to the public.
CLC will also offer Lenten Recitals this year. The recitals begin at 12:10 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes. The church will continue to monitor COVID numbers in Howard County to determine if lunch will be offered after the concerts. The recitals are offered at no charge, and the public is invited.
March 16: Sarah Gran Williams, organ
March 23: Trent Whisenant, organ
March 30: Peter Douglas, organ
April 6: Dalong Ding, organ
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
First Friends Meeting
First Friends Meeting will host a chicken or beef and noodle sale at 4 p.m. today. The meal will be a drive-thru sale, with outside order and pickup and no indoor dining. Chicken/beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans can be purchased in pints or quarts. The sale is a fundraiser for the Outreach Committee. First Friends is located at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Dedicating Our Lives And Our Building To God” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It will be a special service of celebration and dedication.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Take Up Your Bed and Walk,” from the Gospel of John, Chapter 5.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
Hillsdale United Methodist Church
Hillsdale United Methodist Church will host a fish and tenderloin meal from 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 19 at the church, 4893 E. 100 North. Each meal is $10 and includes a generous portion of meat, plus baked beans, slaw and a dessert. The event is drive-thru only and cash only. Kokomo Urban Outreach will receive 90% of the proceeds. For more details, contact Larry Smith at 765-480-2565.
First EPC Kokomo
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St. in Kokomo, will host its annual Women in Ministries spring rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 31 and April 1. The church will be accepting donations for the sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28.
The church meets at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary. Services are also on Facebook at First EPC Kokomo.
Six Mondays During Lent 2022: Faith and Our Community
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, in conjunction with The Carver Community Center and the Howard County Supervision Program, is offering a Lenten series from 6 to 7 p.m. every Monday.
Each session offers the opportunity to dialogue with leaders in a number of disciplines. The following topics, in order, are: Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Depression and Suicide, Grief, Behavioral Health/Mental Health and Effective Grandparenting.
Presenters are, in order: Dustin Delong, Chief of Community Assistance; Shane Beal, director of recovering services, Turning Point A System of Care; Jaime Lyon, pastor, Russiaville Friends Meeting; Tashawnna Summers, founder/CEO, All Out The Blue Resource Foundation; Erik Auzins, addiction counselor, Ascension St. Vincent.
Each session will take place at The Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St. in Kokomo. All sessions are free, and refreshments will be served. All are encouraged to attend any one or all of the series topics.
