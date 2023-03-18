First Friends Meeting
Continuing at 6 p.m. Monday at Indiana University Kokomo in Room 106A, First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, IUK, Howard County Community Supervision and the Carver Community Center will join to present six one-hour community forums addressing issues meaningful to our community needs. The events will be 6-7 p.m. Monday, as well as and March 27 and April 3.
For more information, contact 765 434-1701.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“What’s Your Story” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on John 9:1-41. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
In His Image Church
The church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, will have a country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. April 1. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. A free-will offering will be accepted. Carry-out is available. For more information, call 765-461-1426.
Christ Lutheran Church
Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, will be offering a Lenten Recital at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, featuring Shayla Van Hal on Organ. The recital will last approximately 30 minutes. A light luncheon follows, with a suggested donation of $7. The recital is offered at no charge, and the public is invited.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
Anyone considering a return to church is welcome to try St. Andrew, which is preparing to observe Holy Week from April 2-7. On Sunday, the parish invites everyone to their annual St. Patrick’s Celtic Mass at 10 a.m., followed by a cornbread and cabbage lunch at 11 a.m. Wear your green! A free-will offering is appreciated at lunch.
Kokomo Zion Church
At 3 p.m. March 26, at Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 North, pianist and organist Matt Gerhard will present Music and the Mouse, a program featuring music from favorite theme park attractions, movies and TV shows.
At 7 p.m. April 6, Kokomo Zion and first EPC churches invite you to a combined choir presentation of “The Risen Christ” featuring the songs of Keith and Kristyn Getty and Stuart Townsend. Communion will be served, remembering the night Jesus met with his disciples in the upper room. All are welcome to come and worship them us at 2000 W. Jefferson St.
Grace United Methodist Church
At 5 p.m. Sunday, there will be a Greyson Tuba Concerto, 3rd Movement performance, at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. This performance will feature music and singing, and will introduce the new band director of Western High School Stephan Garber.
Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene
The church, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo, will have a church rummage sale from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 30 and 31, and from 8 a.m.-noon April 1. The sale will feature clothes, home decor, furniture and a little bit of everything. Items will be sold at $5 per bag. All proceeds will go to support mission groups.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The Women in Ministry at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church will be hosting their annual spring rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30 and 31. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27. The church is located at 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. All proceeds will go to missions.
