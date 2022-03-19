Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Christ Lutheran Church
Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, will offer Lenten recitals this year. The recitals begin at 12:10 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes. The church will continue to monitor COVID numbers in Howard County to determine if lunch will be offered after the concerts. The recitals are offered at no charge, and the public is invited.
Wednesday: Trent Whisenant, organ
March 30: Peter Douglas, organ
April 6: Dalong Ding, organ
Six Mondays During Lent 2022: Faith and Our Community
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, in conjunction with The Carver Community Center and the Howard County Supervision Program, is offering a Lenten series from 6 to 7 p.m. every Monday.
Each session offers the opportunity to dialogue with leaders in a number of disciplines. The following topics, in order, are: Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Depression and Suicide, Grief, Behavioral Health/Mental Health and Effective Grandparenting.
Presenters are, in order: Dustin Delong, Chief of Community Assistance; Shane Beal, director of recovering services, Turning Point A System of Care; Jaime Lyon, pastor, Russiaville Friends Meeting; Tashawnna Summers, founder/CEO, All Out The Blue Resource Foundation; Erik Auzins, addiction counselor, Ascension St. Vincent.
Each session will take place at The Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., Kokomo. All sessions are free, and refreshments will be served. All are encouraged to attend any one or all of the series topics.
First EPC Kokomo
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St. in Kokomo, will host its annual Women in Ministries spring rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 31 and April 1. The church will be accepting donations for the sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28.
The church meets at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary. Services are also on Facebook at First EPC Kokomo.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Being a Bearer of Godly Fruit” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Luke 13:1-9.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Testimony,” from the Gospel of John, Chapter 5.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
Hillsdale United Methodist Church
Hillsdale United Methodist Church will host a fish and tenderloin meal from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today at the church, 4893 E. 100 North. Each meal is $10 and includes a generous portion of meat, plus baked beans, slaw and a dessert. The event is drive-thru only and cash only. Kokomo Urban Outreach will receive 90% of the proceeds. For more details, contact Larry Smith at 765-480-2565.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church recently announced the addition of Rex Kibler Jr., who is serving South Side Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Kokomo as an intentional interim minister. Kibler, who is a graduate of Johnson University and Vanderbilt Divinity School, has served churches in South Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Michigan and Illinois.
He is married to Marcia, and together they have three grown sons and five grandchildren. They have made their home in Kokomo.
South Side Christian is located at 201 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. Worship services are 10 a.m. Sundays.
