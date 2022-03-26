Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Christ Lutheran Church
Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, will offer Lenten Recitals this year. The recitals begin at 12:10 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes. The church will continue to monitor COVID numbers in Howard County to determine if lunch will be offered after the concerts. The recitals are offered at no charge, and the public is invited.
Wednesday: Peter Douglas, organ
April 6: Dalong Ding, organ
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
In His Image Church
In His Image, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, will host a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. April 2. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee.
A freewill offering will be accepted, and carryouts will be available. For more information, call 765-438-1871.
Fairfield Christian Church
Fairfield Christian Church, 1476 E. 400 South, Oakford, will host a yard sale and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29. A wide variety of household items, clothing, toys and other goods will be available.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Reconciled by God to a Reconciling Ministry” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on 2 Corinthians 6:14-21.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “The Bread of Life,” from the Gospel of John, Chapter 6.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons, sermons from the past year and other spiritual resources. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
First EPC Kokomo
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St. in Kokomo, will host its annual Women in Ministries spring rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The church will be accepting donations for the sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
The church meets at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary. Services are also on Facebook at First EPC Kokomo.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church will host a concert for Holy Week featuring Matt Gerhard. The concert will take a musical journey through Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter.
The concert begins at 3 p.m. April 10 at the church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
Six Mondays During Lent 2022: Faith and Our Community
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, in conjunction with The Carver Community Center and the Howard County Supervision Program, is offering a Lenten series from 6 to 7 p.m. every Monday.
Each session offers the opportunity to dialogue with leaders in a number of disciplines. The following topics, in order, are: Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Depression and Suicide, Grief, Behavioral Health/Mental Health and Effective Grandparenting.
Presenters are, in order: Dustin Delong, Chief of Community Assistance; Shane Beal, director of recovering services, Turning Point A System of Care; Jaime Lyon, pastor, Russiaville Friends Meeting; Tashawnna Summers, founder/CEO, All Out The Blue Resource Foundation; Erik Auzins, addiction counselor, Ascension St. Vincent.
Each session will take place at The Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St. in Kokomo. All sessions are free, and refreshments will be served. All are encouraged to attend any one or all of the series topics.
