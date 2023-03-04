Curtisville Christian Church
In Sunday’s worship service at 10:15 a.m., minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “God and Property Rights,” continuing the sermon series on the Ten Commandments. All are welcome to attend. More information and a virtual tour of the church are available at curtisvillecc.com.
Anyone in need of prayer or who wants to learn more about the beliefs of the church may call 765-623-4400.
First Friends Meeting
Every Sunday, at 8 and 10 a.m., The Holy Eucharist is offered at the church, located at 2635 S. Dixon Road. All are welcome to receive.
This Sunday, a breakfast is planned to support the Taylor High School drama department. All donations will go to purchase costumes for “A Mid-Summer’s Night Dream.”
Continuing at 6 p.m. Monday at Indiana University Kokomo in Room 106A, First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, IUK, Howard County Community Supervision and the Carver Community Center will join to present six one-hour community forums addressing issues meaningful to our community needs. The events will be 6-7 p.m. Monday and March 13, 20 and 27, and April 3.
During Lent, The Stations of the Cross are walked in the church on Tuesdays at 9:15 a.m., and Fridays at noon.
There will be a chicken and noodle dinner at 4 p.m. March 11 at the church.
For more information, contact 765 434-1701.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“You Must be Born Again” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on John 3:1-21. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Impact Life Church
There will be a service at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, with speaker overseer pastor Tim Harris from Indianapolis at Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo.
Christ Lutheran Church
Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, will be offering Lenten Recitals this year. The recitals begin at 12:10 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes. A light luncheon follows, with a suggested donation of $7. The recitals are offered at no charge, and the public is invited.
Events this year include:
- March 8: Matthew Wachtman, organ
- March 15: Valentina Huang, organ
- March 22: Shayla Van Hal, organ
