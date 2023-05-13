New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Living In the Light of God’s Indwelling Presence” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on John 14:15-24. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Church of God of the Union Assembly
The church, located at 548 E. 400 South, Kokomo, will be hosting their Second Annual Vendor/Craft Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 20. Admission will be free to the general public. The church is seeking vendors who would like to set up at this event. The craft show will take place outside in a grassy area. Vendors will get a 10-feet-by-12-feet area for set-up. The cost will be $40 per vendor. For more information, email Lisa Hughes at lisahughes48@gmail.com or call or text 765-432-1749.
Chapel Hill Christian Church
Continuing on the first Tuesday of each month, the church, 600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, will be hosting an Alzheimer’s/dementia caregivers support group. Attendees should enter from the east side of the building through door 11. For more information, call 765-432-6546 or 765-860-4360.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship, with Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. There is also an early morning worship at 8 a.m. on the first Sunday of every month.
Every Tuesday at the church, there is a 6 p.m. night teaching.
Every Wednesday at the church, is J.A.M.S. Youth Night.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214. Transportation is available, and may be arranged by phone.
Bible Baptist Church
Beginning May 25 and continuing every Thursday through Aug. 24, the church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, will be hosting the GriefShare recovery seminar and support group. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing.
For more information, call 765-455-1444.
Impact Life Church
There will be a food and clothing giveaway from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 704 E. Elm St., Kokomo. For more information, call 765-860-2122, or email impactieinc@gmail.com.
