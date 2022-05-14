Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
The St. Patrick Haiti Ministry will sponsor its yearly plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the school gym, 1229 N. Washington St. A variety of flowers and plants will be available for sale, including some vegetable plants and some other garden-related art and décor. Those who attend are asked to use the door on the east side of the gym. All proceeds will benefit St. Patrick’s sister parish, St. Therese in Mar Franc, Haiti.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo, will host a chicken or beef and noodle sale at 4 p.m. today. The event will be drive-thru or outside order and pick-up only. Meal will include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans, which can be purchased in pint- or quart-size containers. Proceeds from the sale will help the youth go to Quaker Haven Summer Camp.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Matt Gerhard, director of music for Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, will present a program of Southern gospel favorites on the piano and organ at 3 p.m. May 22 at the church. Songs made popular by the Gaither Homecoming Series, Happy Goodman Family, Statesmen Quartet and more will be featured during the event at the church, which is located at 5051. E. 400 North, Kokomo.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The Key To Being Christ’s Community” will be the theme at 10 a.m. at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on John 13:31-35. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page. For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at (765) 776-0868.
Curtisville Christian Church
All are invited to attend the worship service at Curtisville Christian Church, 737 N. 600 East, at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “The Light of the World,” based on John 8. More information and links to other spiritual resources are available online at curtisvillecc.com. Anyone in need of prayer may call 765-623-4400.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
An all-you-can-eat dine-in fish and tenderloin dinner will be offered from 4-6 p.m. May 21 at Brookside Free Methodist Church, located at 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Menu includes fish/ tenderloin, green beans, choice of applesauce or coleslaw, drink and dessert. Carryouts are available.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the church from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and from 9-11 a.m. Friday. Cost is $11 for those age 11 and older or $5 for children ages 4-10. Tickets purchased at the door will cost $1 more. Children age 3 and younger eat free.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
