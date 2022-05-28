Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Living Into the Reality Of Christ’s Rule” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Ephesians 1:15-23. There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page. For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
In His Image
In His Image, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, will hold a country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. June 4. Menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. Freewill offering will be accepted and carryouts will be available. For more information, call 765-438-1871.
Christ Lutheran Church, ELCA
The public is invited to Christ Lutheran Church’s Solar Panel Dedication and Earth Day service at 9 a.m. June 5. The service of celebration, which will take place at the church at 3401 S. Dixon Road, speaks to our faith response to climate change by using solar energy instead of fossil fuel and thus lowering our carbon footprint on the Earth. “We’re Going Green!” will also include a brunch for all who attend following the event in the church’s fellowship hall.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
Due to the pandemic, our lives have been changed. Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor L.E. Anderson saw changes needed to be made and that meant repositioning ourselves to come outside the walls of the church and go out into the community. We need to reposition, refocus, reconnect and respond, it was decided. The church is currently “Launching our with Expectations in 2022” in an effort to start rebuilding families and the community by helping not only in their spiritual growth but their physical and mental needs. For more information, contact the church, which is located at 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo, by calling 765-452-3891 or visiting them on Facebook.
Curtisville Christian Church
All are invited to attend the worship service at Curtisville Christian Church, which is located at 737 N. 600 East, at 10:15 a.m. Sunday when Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “The Great I AM.” More information and links to other spiritual resources, local and worldwide, are available at curtisvillecc.com. Anyone in need of prayer may call 765-623-4400.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
