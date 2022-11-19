Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts Ladies Nite Out the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy food, crafts and devotion. All are welcome.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene also hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Curtisville Christian Church
In this Sunday’s worship service, minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Noah — Part One,” based on Genesis 6. All are welcome to attend. More information and a virtual tour of the church are available at curtisvillecc.com. If you are in need of prayer or want to learn more about the beliefs of the church, call 765-623-4400.
Christ Lutheran Church
The Care for Creation team will host a “Thank-You” luncheon for visitors and congregation Sunday, immediately following the 11 a.m. service at the church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Soup, sandwiches and cookies will be provided in celebration of the new furnace and solar panels that are continuing to lower the church’s carbon footprint.
The church will once again sponsor four Advent Recitals. The recitals are offered Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 and begin at 12:10 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes in length. The concerts are free to attend for all. A light lunch follows each concert, with a suggested donation of $7.
The community is invited to a Christmas Concert featuring members of the Indiana University Kokomo Cougar Choir/Harmonics at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the church. The concert is under the direction of Wendy Grice. There is no charge to attend this event. Please join them in ushering in the Christmas season.
First Friends Meeting
Beginning Dec. 1 and continuing every Thursday through Dec. 22, there will be an advent series study of different books of the Gospels at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. These will also be available to watch online via Zoom. Dec. 1 will be a study of St. Matthew; Dec. 8 will be a study of St. Mark; Dec. 15 will be a study of St. Luke; and Dec. 22 will be a study of St. John. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
First Friends Meeting will host an American Red Cross blood drive Dec. 15, from noon-6 p.m. at First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, in the Fellowship Hall. Please make an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
For more information, call 765-453-9490 or email first.friends@sbcglobal.net.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
If you are considering a return to church, consider joining them for the season of Advent on Sundays at 8 or 10 a.m. from Nov. 27 through Dec. 18 at the church, located at 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo. Come and offer the light, prayers and songs of Advent invoking the gifts of faith, hope, joy and peace for the sake of our world. The observance of Advent provides a holy and beautiful preparation for Christmas. The Advent theme will be “The gifts of light and love gleaned from the dark night of the soul.”
Grace United Methodist Church
There will be a Thankful for Heaven singing event 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. Anyone who loves to sing old hymns should come out for the event. Singers will be placed strategically sitting around the sanctuary as part of the congregation. If you would like to participate in the singing, join them at 5:30 p.m. to receive music and try out a couple of songs. For more information, call 765-461-7668.
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
Due to the pandemic, our lives have been changed. Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor L.E. Anderson saw changes needed to be made and that meant repositioning ourselves to come outside the walls of the church and go out into the community. We need to reposition, refocus, reconnect and respond, it was decided.
The church is currently “Launching our with Expectations in 2022” in an effort to start rebuilding families and the community by helping not only in their spiritual growth but their physical and mental needs. For more information, contact the church, which is located at 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo, by calling 765-452-3891 or visit them on Facebook.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The King On the Cross” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Luke 23:33-43. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page. For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required. For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. Anyone who would like prayer but can’t be there at that time may contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Bible Baptist Church
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group will be hosted by Bible Baptist Church in Kokomo each Monday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 12. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444.
Crossroads Community Church
GriefShare and DivorceCare meetings will be happening from 6-8 p.m. every Monday for the next several weeks at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. Join them at any time to journey to your healing. For more information, call Dave Welsh at 765-453-4626.
Kokomo Zion Church
Come out to the church, located at 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo, at 3 p.m. Nov. 27 for the Christmas with Matt Gerhard concert, featuring sacred and secular songs of the season on both the piano and organ. A reception will follow.
South Side Christian Church
There will be a free community Thanksgiving dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church, located at 201 E. Markland Avenue, Kokomo. Join them for a traditional sit-down Thanksgiving meal in the church’s Fellowship Hall. There will be no delivery or carry-out.
First Church of the Nazarene
There will be a Sights and Sounds of Christmas concert Dec. 2 and 3 at the church, located at 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. The concerts will feature an 80+ voice choir, orchestra, and the Northwestern Drumline. Please bring baby items, such as wipes, diapers, rash cream, clothes, etc. for donation to the living alternatives pregnancy resource center.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
There will be a Kokomo Musicale concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, located at 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. Come see the Flute Ensemble of IUK perform a program for the evening. Director Trudy Whitford will also be teaching about the pieces.
