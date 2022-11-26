Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Curtisville Christian Church
In this Sunday’s worship service, minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Noah — Part Two,” based on Genesis 7. All are welcome to attend. More information and a virtual tour of the church are available at curtisvillecc.com. If you are in need of prayer or want to learn more about the beliefs of the church, call 765-623-4400.
Christ Lutheran Church
The church will once again sponsor four Advent Recitals. The recitals are offered this Sunday, as well as Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. They will begin at 12:10 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes in length. The concerts are free to attend for all. A light lunch follows each concert, with a suggested donation of $7.
The community is invited to a Christmas Concert featuring members of the Indiana University Kokomo Cougar Choir/Harmonics at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the church. The concert is under the direction of Wendy Grice. There is no charge to attend this event. Please join them in ushering in the Christmas season.
First Friends Meeting
Beginning this Thursday and continuing every Thursday through Dec. 22, there will be an advent series study of different books of the Gospels at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. These will also be available to watch online via Zoom. Dec. 1 will be a study of St. Matthew; Dec. 8 will be a study of St. Mark; Dec. 15 will be a study of St. Luke; and Dec. 22 will be a study of St. John. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
First Friends Meeting will host an American Red Cross blood drive Dec. 15, from noon-6 p.m. at First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, in the Fellowship Hall. Please make an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
For more information, call 765-453-9490 or email first.friends@sbcglobal.net.
St. Andrew Episcopal Church
If you are considering a return to church, consider joining them for the season of Advent on Sundays at 8 or 10 a.m. through Dec. 18 at the church, located at 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo. Come and offer the light, prayers and songs of Advent invoking the gifts of faith, hope, joy and peace for the sake of our world. The observance of Advent provides a holy and beautiful preparation for Christmas. The Advent theme will be “The gifts of light and love gleaned from the dark night of the soul.”
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Hope — Watch and Live Ready...” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Matthew 24:36-44. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page. For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Second Missionary Baptist ChurchAll are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required. For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
First Church of the Nazarene
There will be a Sights and Sounds of Christmas concert Friday and the following day, Dec. 3, at the church, located at 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the programs begin at 7 p.m. The concerts will feature an 80+ voice choir, orchestra, and the Northwestern Drumline. Please bring baby items, such as wipes, diapers, rash cream, clothes, etc. for donation to the living alternatives pregnancy resource center.
Main Street Christian Church
On Dec. 11, there will be a Christmas Benefit Concert for the Turnabout Community Resource Center in Russiaville. A free will offering will be received for this new ministry. Featured performers are the Winding Creek Friends with Bob Auth and his band. The event will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Main Street Christian Church Fellowship Hall, located at 220 W. Main St., Russiaville. Dessert and coffee will be served by Russiaville youth. Come celebrate the holiday season with your friends and neighbors.
Russiaville Friends Church
There will be a “Community Blue Christmas Service” held on Dec. 18 from 1-3 p.m. at the Russiaville Friends Church, 270 E. Main St., Russiaville. This time of worship is available for those struggling with grief, loneliness and depression, and for friends who wish to be supportive of them. Refreshments will be served following the service. All are welcome.
United in Faith Church of Galveston
Dec. 4 will be the first Worship Service as United in Faith Church of Galveston, formerly Galveston United Methodist Church. The church service will consist of a songfest of favorite hymns and Christmas Carols led by music director Carole Blair, as well as Stephen Kitts and Donna Jean Scott. All are invited to come as they share music, a brief message, Holy Communion and fellowship, followed with a cookie buffet.
First EPC
Learn what the first Christmas in Bethlehem was like in the Journey to Bethlehem live Nativity Dec. 2, 3 and 4, from 6-8 p.m. at First EPC, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. Take a guided walking tour through a bustling marketplace, a king’s palace, the dark hillside with shepherds and sheep, an inn with no room and the stable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.