First Friends Meeting
All are welcome for a Bible study on the Book of Romans at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday, lead by the Rev. Dr. Michael Carson, pastor of First Friends Meeting of Kokomo. The Bible study will be held at the church, located at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. For more information, call 765-453-9490 or email first.friends@sbcglobal.net.
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
Due to the pandemic, our lives have been changed. Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor L.E. Anderson saw changes needed to be made and that meant repositioning ourselves to come outside the walls of the church and go out into the community. We need to reposition, refocus, reconnect and respond, it was decided.
The church is currently “Launching our with Expectations in 2022” in an effort to start rebuilding families and the community by helping not only in their spiritual growth but their physical and mental needs. For more information, contact the church, which is located at 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo, by calling 765-452-3891 or visit them on Facebook.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required. For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
There will be a “Harvest Fire” Fall Revival Oct. 18, 19 and 20, featuring guest preacher the Rev. Dr. Michael Thomas Scott.
There will be a vaccination clinic Oct. 14, 28, and 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots will be available. Walk-ins are welcome.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, come out for a Hallow Him celebration, featuring free good, games, candy and music.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. Anyone who would like prayer but can’t be there at that time may contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Curtisville Christian Church
In the worship service at Curtisville Christian Church at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Jesus: Betrayed and Denied.” All are welcome to attend and be equipped to serve the Lord and grow in His grace. More information and a virtual tour of the church building, located at 737 N. 600 East, four miles northwest of Elwood, are online at curtisvillecc.com. Anyone in need of prayer or who wants to learn more about the church may call 765-623-4400.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Embracing the Life of Faith” will be the theme of the 10 a.m. Sunday service at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Luke 17:1-10. There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page. For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Bible Baptist Church
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group will be hosted by Bible Baptist Church in Kokomo each Monday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 12. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444.
Kokomo Zion Church
There will be a fish and tenderloin missions fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today at Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 North. On the menu will be fish and tenderloins, baked beans, applesauce, coleslaw and homemade cookies. Your freewill donation will support several different mission projects.
ConneXion Church
A fish and chicken fry will be offered at ConneXion Church, located at the corner of Indiana 931 and Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. This will be a drive-thru-only event held from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 8 that will also include baked beans, slaw and cookies. Freewill donations will be accepted and proceeds support Kokomo and church missions.
Crossroads Community Church
GriefShare and DivorceCare meetings will be happening every Monday from 6-8 p.m. for the next 12 weeks at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West., Kokomo. Join them at any time to journey to your healing. For more information, call Dave Welsh at 765-453-4626.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The annual fall rummage sale will be Oct. 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. Donations will be accepted Oct. 17.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church is sponsoring an old-fashioned hymn sing at 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Legacy Barn, 951 N. 600 West. Come join them and bring a friend.
Highland Park Church
There will be a retirement open house for Pastor Ed and Marylu Vasicek from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Highland Park Church, 516 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Pastor Ed served as pastor at Highland Park for 39 years. All former members, friends and associates of Pastor Ed are invited to celebrate their time together, reminisce and wish the Vasiceks well as they start this new chapter of their lives.
South Side Christian Church
There will be a Reconciliation Offering on Sunday at South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Avenue. The offering this year is based on Romans 8:18-25, and funds programs, grants and education to promote restoration and healing.
There will be a chicken/beef and noodle fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8. The food will be carryout only, and includes pints and quarts of noodles, potatoes and green beans. The church is asking for volunteers for the fundraiser and donations for the food.
