Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts Ladies Nite Out the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy food, crafts and devotion. All are welcome.
The church will host a Harvest Night from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 with games, food and fun for all.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene also hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Pathway of Hope Church of the Nazarene
A Christmas Craft Fair Fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the church, which is located at 2700 S. Park Road, Kokomo. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Samaritan Caregivers.
For more information, call 765-453-7611.
First Friends Meeting
All are welcome for a Bible study on the Book of Romans at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday, lead by the Rev. Dr. Michael Carson, pastor of First Friends Meeting of Kokomo. The Bible study will be held at the church, located at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo.
The church will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the church.
For more information, call 765-453-9490 or email first.friends@sbcglobal.net.
Highland Park Church
There will be a retirement open house for Pastor Ed and Marylu Vasicek from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Highland Park Church, 516 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Pastor Ed served as pastor at Highland Park for 39 years. All former members, friends and associates of Pastor Ed are invited to celebrate their time together, reminisce and wish the Vasiceks well as they start this new chapter of their lives.
Kokomo Zion Church
Director of Music Matt Gerhard presents a program featuring music from classical master J.S. Bach to modern pop hits. Hymns and gospel songs, music from theme parks and more will be featured. The event takes place at 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church, 5051 E. 400 North.
Macedonia Christian Church
Paths from the Past is the theme for the celebration of the 140th anniversary of the beginning of Macedonia Christian Church, 1532 S. 500 East. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13.
Displays of the early history of the church will be open for viewing. Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. and worship is at 10:30 a.m. A carry-in lunch is at noon. The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Minister Brandon Bogue at 765-438-1965.
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
Due to the pandemic, our lives have been changed. Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor L.E. Anderson saw changes needed to be made and that meant repositioning ourselves to come outside the walls of the church and go out into the community. We need to reposition, refocus, reconnect and respond, it was decided.
The church is currently “Launching our with Expectations in 2022” in an effort to start rebuilding families and the community by helping not only in their spiritual growth but their physical and mental needs. For more information, contact the church, which is located at 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo, by calling 765-452-3891 or visit them on Facebook.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Just what kind of God do we pray to?” will be theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It will be based on Luke 18:1-8. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page. For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required. For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
There will be a “Harvest Fire” Fall Revival from Tuesday through Thursday, featuring guest preacher the Rev. Dr. Michael Thomas Scott.
There will be a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots will be available. Walk-ins are welcome.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, come out for a Hallow Him celebration, featuring free good, games, candy and music.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. Anyone who would like prayer but can’t be there at that time may contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
Bible Baptist Church
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group will be hosted by Bible Baptist Church in Kokomo each Monday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 12. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444.
Crossroads Community Church
GriefShare and DivorceCare meetings will be happening every Monday from 6-8 p.m. for the next 11 weeks at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West., Kokomo. Join them at any time to journey to your healing. For more information, call Dave Welsh at 765-453-4626.
Union Baptist Church
There will be a drive-thru pulled pork barbeque supper Nov. 5 at Union Baptist Church, 8280 E. 800 North, Forest, Indiana. The supper includes a seasoned or barbeque pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cheese potatoes, slaw, and a dessert. Tickets are $10, and will be available at the door or for pre-sale at 765-776-7103.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
There will be a dine-in or carry-out fish and tenderloin fry from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo. The menu includes all you can eat fish and tenderloins, green beans, a choice of applesauce or coleslaw, dessert and a drink. Tickets are available for presale at the church from 10 a.m.-noon Monday, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9-11 a.m. Friday. Ages 11 and up presale tickets will be $11. Children ages four to 10 presale tickets will be $5. Children three and under eat free. Tickets will be available at the door for a dollar more.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
The annual fall rummage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. Donations will be accepted Monday.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church is sponsoring an old-fashioned hymn sing at 5 p.m. Sunday at Legacy Barn, 951 N. 600 West.
