Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts Ladies Nite Out the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy food, crafts and devotion. All are welcome.
The church will host a Harvest Night from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Monday with games, food and fun for all.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene also hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Curtisville Christian Church
In this Sunday’s worship service, minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, From the Cross to the Tomb. All are welcome to attend. More information and a virtual tour of the church are available at curtisvillecc.com. If you are in need of prayer or want to learn more about the beliefs of the church, call 765-623-4400.
The Harvest Maze will be open to explore from 6-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the fellowship hall. This is a free event for adventure-seekers of all ages! More information and a virtual tour of the church building are at the website at curtisvillecc.com. If you are in need of prayer, or want to learn more about beliefs of the church, please call 765-623-4400.
Pathway of Hope Church of the Nazarene
A Christmas Craft Fair Fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the church, located at 2700 S. Park Road, Kokomo. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Samaritan Caregivers.
For more information, call 765-453-7611.
First Friends Meeting
All are welcome for a Bible study on the Book of Romans at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday, lead by the Rev. Dr. Michael Carson, pastor of First Friends Meeting of Kokomo. The Bible study will be held at the church, located at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo.
For more information, call 765-453-9490 or email first.friends@sbcglobal.net.
Highland Park Church
There will be a retirement open house for Pastor Ed and Marylu Vasicek from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday at Highland Park Church, 516 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Pastor Ed served as pastor at Highland Park for 39 years. All former members, friends and associates of Pastor Ed are invited to celebrate their time together, reminisce and wish the Vasiceks well as they start this new chapter of their lives.
Kokomo Zion Church
Director of Music Matt Gerhard presents a program featuring music from classical master J.S. Bach to modern pop hits. Hymns and gospel songs, music from theme parks and more will be featured. The event takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 5051 E. 400 North.
Macedonia Christian Church
Paths from the Past is the theme for the celebration of the 140th anniversary of the beginning of Macedonia Christian Church, 1532 S. 500 East. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13.
Displays of the early history of the church will be open for viewing. Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m. and worship is at 10:30 a.m. A carry-in lunch is at noon. The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Minister Brandon Bogue at 765-438-1965.
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
Due to the pandemic, our lives have been changed. Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor L.E. Anderson saw changes needed to be made and that meant repositioning ourselves to come outside the walls of the church and go out into the community. We need to reposition, refocus, reconnect and respond, it was decided.
The church is currently “Launching our with Expectations in 2022” in an effort to start rebuilding families and the community by helping not only in their spiritual growth but their physical and mental needs. For more information, contact the church, which is located at 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo, by calling 765-452-3891 or visit them on Facebook.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“If you look for Jesus, He will find you” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Luke 19:1-10. There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page. For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required. For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
There will be a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots will be available. Walk-ins are welcome.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, come out for a Hallow Him celebration, featuring free food, games, candy and music.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. Anyone who would like prayer but can’t be there at that time may contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Bible Baptist Church
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group will be hosted by Bible Baptist Church in Kokomo each Monday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 12. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444.
Crossroads Community Church
GriefShare and DivorceCare meetings will be happening every Monday from 6-8 p.m. for the next 9 weeks at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West., Kokomo. Join them at any time to journey to your healing. For more information, call Dave Welsh at 765-453-4626.
Union Baptist Church
There will be a drive-thru pulled pork barbeque supper 5-7 p.m. Nov. 5 at Union Baptist Church, 8280 E. 800 North, Forest, Indiana. The supper includes a seasoned or barbeque pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cheese potatoes, slaw, and a dessert. Tickets are $10, and will be available at the door or for pre-sale at 765-776-7103.
Christ Lutheran Church
There will be an organ concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. The featured artist, making his fourth appearance at Christ Lutheran Church, is Nicholas Schmelter. This year will be the 16th season of Music at Christ, and all are invited to attend, free of charge.
New London Friends Church
There will be a fish and tenderloin fry from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 12 at New London Friends Church, 2104 S. 766 West, Russiaville. The meal includes assorted sides and a drink. A choice of assorted pies are available for $2. Adults eat for $12, children age 4 to 12 eat for $7 and children 3 and under eat free.
Judson Road Christian Church
There will be a chicken/beef and noodle dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at the church, 2006 W. Judson Road, Kokomo. Dine-in and carry out are available. The dinner will consist of beef/chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll, coleslaw or applesauce, a dessert and a drink. The cost will be $10 for ages 11 and up, $5 for children ages 5 to 10, and free for children 4 and under. All proceeds go toward mission partners in Jamaica.
Fountain of Life Word and Worship Center
At 4 p.m. Nov. 6, the church, located at 611 E. Jackson St., Kokomo, will be celebrating their 44th Servant Celebration honoring their pastors, Bishop C.E. Glenn and Pastor Emma L. Glenn. The speaker will be Supt. Tom L. Glenn, pastor of the Emmanuel Christian Fellowship Center COGIC in Indianapolis. Everyone is invited to attend. The church will celebrate Bishop & Pastor Glenn serving 44 years in the pastoral ministry, and 50 years in the Gospel Ministry. For more information, you may call the church at 765-236-0499.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Retiring Pastor Jerry Van Auken will preach on “Living Worthily.” EPC Leaders will participate in the service as we honor his 29 years of ordained pastoral leadership in Christ’s church. We invite you to come and worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and Nov. 6 at the church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
