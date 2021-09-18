Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
This Sunday the Rev. Michael Carson will share the word of God at 10 a.m. at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. Catherine Carson will minister in song.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson, Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer, but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549, or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
They also invite you to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Bible Baptist Church
Bible Baptist Church will host its annual Biblical Counseling Training on Oct. 15 at 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Visit the website at www.bbcministries.org or contact the church office at 765-455-1444 for more information. Register by Oct. 1.
God’s Closet open in Kokomo
God’s Neighborhood Closet at Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo, is now open from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Clothes and shoes are available for no charge, and bags of toiletries are available for $1.
Main Street United Methodist Church
Main Street United Methodist Church will have their traditional service at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and a praise service at 11:05 a.m. Sunday at 830 S. Main St., Kokomo. Use Main Street door or main entrance off of parking lot. Casual service, contemporary music led by the praise band, children’s message, time of prayer and sharing and a message by Pastor Oscar. The church is also looking for singers and musicians for its praise band. Service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. Call 765-457-8247 with questions.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Church of God of the Union Assembly
Deliverance Productions presents Colton Dixon: Miracles Tour at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, at Church of God of the Union Assembly, 538 E. 400 South, Kokomo, with special guests Hannah Kerr and Jordan St. Cyr. Tickets are available at deliveranceproductions.com.
Meridian Street Christian Church
Meridian Street Christian Church will host a 3rd Sunday Fun Day from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Participants include several churches, Boogie Nights DJ, food, vendors, face painting, pantomime, character art and more.
They will also host a ladies tea with Dave Turner hosting an Antique appraisal fair at 2 p.m. Sept. 28. Free event. All are welcome. Come find out what your treasures are worth. Light refreshments and fun fellowship.
Galveston United Methodist Church
Galveston United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru only chicken noodle dinner from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 30 at 515 S. Maple St., Galveston. Ticket prices are $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and applesauce.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church will host mini treasures, bake and craft sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at 201 E. Markland Ave. They will have something for everyone. For more information, call 765-457-9357.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru only fish and tenderloin fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2, at 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo. Fish/tenderloin, baked beans, coleslaw and brownies will be available. Drinks are not included. A freewill donation will be taken at the drive-thru. All of the donations will go towards missions that Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church supports. Call 765-628-3605 for more information.
Great Faith Christian Center
Great Faith Christian Center is having the Inaugural Celebration of Bishop Roman R. Oglesby Sr. from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29, at the Kokomo Event Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, Kokomo. The celebration is a black-tie event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 dais seating and $65 for general seating. Visit www.greatfaithcc.org/inaugural-banquet to RSVP and purchase tickets and hotel accommodations by Oct. 11. For more information call 765-210-1301 or email greatfaithcc210@gmail.com.
Temple Baptist Church
Temple Baptist Church hosts annual Kokomo corn maze at 6 p.m. starting on Oct. 2 at 1700 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo. The event will be open every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30. Attendees can go on hayrides, barrel train rides and enjoy a variety of concessions. Each weekend will feature a special event such as free hot dogs, a petting zoo and more. Corn maze tickets are $5 for individuals and $12 for an entire family. Groups of 12 or more are $3 per person. Hayrides and barrel train rides are $1.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, God willing, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “Beware of False Prophets.”
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
