Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship, with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. There is also an early morning worship at 8 a.m. on the first Sunday of every month.
Every Tuesday at the church, there is a 6 p.m. night teaching.
Every Wednesday at the church, is J.A.M.S. Youth Night.
For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214. Transportation is available, and may be arranged by phone.
Fountain of Life Worship Center
At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, speaker at the church, 611 E. Jackson St., Kokomo, will be Minister Alicia Glenn. Morning Glory Prayer will begin at 10:15 a.m., and everyone is invited.
For more information, call 765-236-0499 or 765-513-7543.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The Mystery And Majesty Of Our Faith” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Ephesians 3.
There will also be online worship at the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Christ Lutheran Church
Christ Lutheran Church’s concert series “Music at Christ” continues later this month.
Along with five concerts, “Music at Christ” also features three Advent Recitals and five Lenten Recitals, the flyer noted.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. Sept. 24: Jan Kraybill, organ
7 p.m. Oct. 27: Tyler Kivel, piano
4 p.m. Nov. 19: Pavel Morunov, oboe; Johanna Bourkova-Morunov, violin; Alexander Klepach, piano
12:10 p.m. Dec. 6: Sarah Williams, organ
12:10 p.m. Dec. 13: Catherine Trout Musselman, piano and harp
12:10 p.m. Dec. 20: Travis Person, organ
7 p.m. Dec. 24: The Bach Trio
12:10 p.m. Feb. 21: Michael Messina, organ
12:10 p.m. Feb. 28: Marko Petricic, organ
12:10 p.m. March 6: John Allegar, organ
12:10 p.m. March 13: Dawn Waddell, organ
12:10 p.m. March 20: Barbara Hobbs, piano
10:30 a.m. March 31: Easter Day festivities
4 p.m. May 19: Deux Voix (Stephen Distad, organ; Justin Langham, trumpet)
All concerts will take place inside the church, located at 3401 S. Dixon Road.
For more information on the 2023-24 concert series, contact the church at 765-453-6183 or visit https://christlutherankokomo.org/.
In His Image Church
The church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, will be having a grief share class from 6-8 p.m. beginning Monday.
For more information, or to sign up, call 765-480-7087 or 765-854-0777.
Peace Lutheran Church
Jesus Cares Ministry is set to begin Sept. 14 and will be held the second Thursday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church, located at 750 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
This is a program for individuals with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities. Each gathering will include a devotional service by Pastor Mark Rosenberg with singing and musical instruments; activities such as crafts, games, painting and more; and refreshments.
For more information, call 765-457-8888.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.