First Friends Meeting
All are welcome for a Bible study on the Book of Romans at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 22, lead by the Rev. Dr. Michael Carson, pastor of First Friends Meeting of Kokomo. For more information, call 765-453-9490 or email first.friends@sbcglobal.net.
A chicken/beef and noodle sale will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church to help raise money for the Peace Scholarships, which award between $500-$700 to high school seniors in Howard County for winning essays on the topic of “How peace can be shown in life.” Friends, Brethren and Mennonite churches organize the scholarship program and are known for the non-violence position they support. All are invited to attend and purchase chicken or beef and noodles while supporting the students of Howard County.
Craig Severns, president of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in Kokomo, will be the guest speaker at First Friends Meeting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday during Meeting for Worship. All are welcome to attend. Severns, who was born and raised in Kokomo, takes pride in his involvement with different civic groups and non-profits. His wife Kristi also grew up in Kokomo and they are both very content to enjoy quiet evenings at home most of the time.
Kokomo Seventh Day Adventist Church
A health and wellness seminar will be offered at Kokomo Seventh Day Adventist Church, which is located at 1763 E. 100 North, Kokomo, on Sept. 29. The event, which will be held at 6:30 p.m., will feature a presentation by Dr. Tom Ousley titled “Life is a gift. Help is a choice. Choose wisely.” The event is free to the community and open to the public.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required. For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
Due to the pandemic, our lives have been changed. Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor L.E. Anderson saw changes needed to be made and that meant repositioning ourselves to come outside the walls of the church and go out into the community. We need to reposition, refocus, reconnect and respond, it was decided.
The church is currently “Launching our with Expectations in 2022” in an effort to start rebuilding families and the community by helping not only in their spiritual growth but their physical and mental needs. For more information, contact the church, which is located at 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo, by calling 765-452-3891 or visit them on Facebook.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Curtisville Christian Church
In the worship service at Curtisville Christian Church at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “The True Vine” based on John 15. All are welcome to attend and be equipped to serve the Lord and grow in His grace. More information and a virtual tour of the church building, located at 737 N. 600 East, four miles northwest of Elwood, are online at curtisvillecc.com. Anyone in need of prayer or who wants to learn more about the church may call 765-623-4400.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“With God, What Is Lost Can Be Found” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Luke 15:1-10. There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page. For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-455-1231.
Bible Baptist Church
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group will be hosted by Bible Baptist Church in Kokomo each Monday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. from Sept. 12 through Dec. 12. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444.
Kokomo Zion Church
There will be a fish and tenderloin missions fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 North. On the menu will be fish and tenderloins, baked beans, applesauce, coleslaw and homemade cookies. Your freewill donation will support several different mission projects.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, will host an indoor rummage and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be lots of items available, including clothing.
In His Image
A homecoming celebration will be held at In His Image, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, on Sept. 18. The Divinity Gospel Group will be singing at the 10 a.m. service. For more information, call 765-854-0777.
ConneXion Church
A fish and chicken fry will be offered at ConneXion Church, located at the corner of Indiana 931 and Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. This will be a drive-thru-only event held from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 8 that will also include baked beans, slaw and cookies. Freewill donations will be accepted and proceeds support Kokomo and church missions.
First Baptist Church of Young America
A community breakfast will be held at First Baptist Church of Young America, 1451 E. Mill St., Young America, from 7-9 a.m. Sept. 17. The meal will include biscuits and gravy, eggs, hash browns, pancakes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice, tea and coffee. A freewill offering will be accepted. All proceeds will go to community outreach projects.
