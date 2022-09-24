Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Kokomo Seventh Day Adventist Church
A health and wellness seminar will be offered at Kokomo Seventh Day Adventist Church, which is located at 1763 E. 100 North, Kokomo, on Thursday. The event, which will be held at 6:30 p.m., will feature a presentation by Dr. Tom Ousley titled “Life is a gift. Help is a choice. Choose wisely.” The event is free to the community and open to the public.
Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church
Due to the pandemic, our lives have been changed. Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church Pastor L.E. Anderson saw changes needed to be made and that meant repositioning ourselves to come outside the walls of the church and go out into the community. We need to reposition, refocus, reconnect and respond, it was decided.
The church is currently “Launching our with Expectations in 2022” in an effort to start rebuilding families and the community by helping not only in their spiritual growth but their physical and mental needs. For more information, contact the church, which is located at 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo, by calling 765-452-3891 or visit them on Facebook.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
All are invited to join Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way, each Sunday at 11 a.m. for worship. Masks, social distancing and temperature and wellness checks are required. For more information, visit smbchurch.com or call 765-452-8214.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Curtisville Christian Church
In the worship service at Curtisville Christian Church at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “What Would Jesus Pray?” based on John 17. All are welcome to attend and be equipped to serve the Lord and grow in His grace. More information and a virtual tour of the church building, located at 737 N. 600 East, four miles northwest of Elwood, are online at curtisvillecc.com. Anyone in need of prayer or who wants to learn more about the church may call 765-623-4400.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Attendees should enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“An ‘Eye Opening’ Reality Check” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Luke 16:19-31. There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Facebook page. For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Bible Baptist Church
GriefShare grief recovery seminar and support group will be hosted by Bible Baptist Church in Kokomo each Monday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 12. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444.
Kokomo Zion Church
There will be a Keyboards of Praise ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday. Join us for a program featuring music for piano, organ, piano and organ, and music for two pianos.
There will be a fish and tenderloin missions fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Kokomo Zion Church, 5051 E. 400 North. On the menu will be fish and tenderloins, baked beans, applesauce, coleslaw and homemade cookies. Your freewill donation will support several different mission projects.
ConneXion Church
A fish and chicken fry will be offered at ConneXion Church, located at the corner of Indiana 931 and Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. This will be a drive-thru-only event held from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 8 that will also include baked beans, slaw and cookies. Freewill donations will be accepted and proceeds support Kokomo and church missions.
First Baptist Church of Galveston
First Baptist Church of Galveston will be hosting “Meat Your Neighbor, and Ketchup” from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Hot Dogs will be served for all to enjoy. Along with hot dogs, there will be live music and plenty of fellowship. The location will be at the Servants Station at 209 S. California St. (U.S. 35 across from the Post Office) in Galveston. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun and fellowship! If you have any questions, call the church office at 574-699-6243.
Saint Joseph Retreat & Conference Center
To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the opening of the Saint Joseph Retreat & Conference Center, 1440 W. Division Road, Tipton, there will be a 9 a.m. Mass in St. Joseph Chapel on Monday, with the Most Rev. Timothy L. Doherty and Father David Huemmer, chaplain and spiritual director of the facility. Following Mass, there will be tours of the facility until 3 p.m., along with cookies and punch.
Christ Lutheran Church
The first concert of the 2022-23 season of “Music at Christ,” 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, is 7 p.m. Friday, and features DUAL-ART, a collaboration between concert pianist Tyler Kivel and concert organist Nicholas Schmelter. There is no charge to attend and the event is open to the public. A reception follows.
Grace United Methodist Church
Gracie’s Bazaar is happening from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace UMC, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. There will be crafts and various goodies for sale. Pick up some chicken and noodles at $4 a pint or $8 a quart. There will also be cinnamon and pecan rolls available for $7 each.
Crossroads Community Church
GriefShare and DivorceCare meetings will be happening every Monday from 6-8 p.m. for the next 13 weeks at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West., Kokomo. Join them at any time to journey to your healing. For more information, call Dave Welsh at 765-453-4626.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.