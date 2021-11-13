Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
First Friends Meeting
First Friends Meeting will host a chicken/beef and noodle sale starting at 4 p.m. today at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. Drive-thru sales as well as outside order and pickup will be available. Chicken/beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans can be purchased in pints or quarts. The sale will benefit the EquiVenture Therapeutic Horse Farm.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Christ’s Encouraging Reality Check” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Mark 13:1-13.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, God willing, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Building the Tabernacle.”
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
St. Joseph Catholic Church will host a free community meal from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Honan Hall, Delphi. Meal includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce and pie. The meal can also be dine-in or carryout. Everyone is welcome.
Christ Lutheran Church
Christ Lutheran Church will host the third performance of the 2021-22 Music at Christ series at 7 p.m. Friday at the church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Performance will feature organist Dr. Patrick Kronner. Dr. Kronner serves as organist and choral program director at University of Notre Dame. Patrick has appeared at Christ on numerous occasions. A reception will follow the concert.
Christ Lutheran Church will also host a Christmas Concert featuring members of the IUK Cougar Choir at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the church. The concert is approximately 30 minutes in length and is under the direction of Wendy Grice. There is no charge to attend this event.
Christ Lutheran Church will also sponsor four Advent Lunchtime Concert series at the church. The recitals begin at 12:10 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes in length and are offered Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22. There is no charge to attend the concert. A light lunch follows the concert with a suggested donation of $7. The artists include (Dec. 1) Matt Gerhard, organ, (Dec. 8) Catherine Trout Musselman, piano, (Dec. 15) Travis Person, organ, (Dec. 22) Barbara Hobbs, piano.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.