Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, God willing, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Crossing the Jordan.” After the service, there will be a pitch-in diner in the fellowship hall.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Living In The Kingdom That Lasts” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Revelation 1:1-8.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Main Street United Methodist Church
Main Street United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Makers Mart and Church Bazaar from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at 830 S. Main St., in the fellowship hall. There will be several vendors set up for Christmas shopping. There will be chicken and noodles to go. Quarts cost $8 and pints are $4. There will also be ham loaves for sale, one at $6 or two for $10. Proceeds will benefit the roof fund. You can also call ahead to order chicken and noodles or ham loaves at 765-457-8248, visit msumc.org or the Church Facebook page.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Christ Lutheran Church
Christ Lutheran Church will host a Christmas Concert featuring members of the IUK Cougar Choir at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. The concert is approximately 30 minutes in length and is under the direction of Wendy Grice. There is no charge to attend this event.
Christ Lutheran Church will also sponsor four Advent Lunchtime Concert series at the church. The recitals begin at 12:10 p.m. and last approximately 30 minutes in length and are offered Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22. There is no charge to attend the concert. A light lunch follows the concert with a suggested donation of $7. The artists include (Dec. 1) Matt Gerhard, organ, (Dec. 8) Catherine Trout Musselman, piano, (Dec. 15) Travis Person, organ, (Dec. 22) Barbara Hobbs, piano.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.