Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“A Desperate Blind Man Finds Life’s Answer” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Mark 10:46-52.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson, Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church will host their first ever Trunk-or-Treat from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at 2000 W. Jefferson St. Wear your costume and have some safe family fun in the parking lot. For questions, call 765-457-8201.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship,” the coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Great Faith Christian Center
Great Faith Christian Center is having the Inaugural Celebration of Bishop Roman R. Oglesby Sr. from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Kokomo Event Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, Kokomo. The celebration is a black-tie event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 for dais seating and $65 for general seating. Visit www.greatfaithcc.org/inaugural-banquet to RSVP and purchase tickets and hotel accommodations by Monday. For more information, call 765-210-1301 or email greatfaithcc210@gmail.com.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
St. Patrick Haiti Ministry will be sponsoring a large rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the St. Patrick School Gym, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo. Enter by the east doors of the gym. All proceeds will benefit St. Therese in Marfranc, Haiti.
St. Patrick Catholic Church will also host a Trunk-or-Treat from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29 at 1204 N. Armstrong St. Stop by for some Halloween candy, a hot dog and a drink in the parking lot on the north side of the church. Call 765-452-6021 for more information.
Temple Baptist Church
Temple Baptist Church is hosting the annual Kokomo corn maze at 1700 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo. The event will be open every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30. Attendees can go on hayrides, barrel train rides and enjoy a variety of concessions. Each weekend will feature a special event, such as free hot dogs, a petting zoo and more. Corn maze tickets are $5 for individuals and $12 for an entire family. Groups of 12 or more are $3 per person. Hayrides and barrel train rides are $1.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, God willing, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “Snake on a Stick.”
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
Union Baptist Church
Union Baptist Church will have a drive-thru only pulled pork barbecue supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at 8280 E. County Road 800 North, Forest. The supper includes a seasoned or barbecue pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cheese potatoes, slaw and dessert. All tickets are $10. Tickets are pre-sale or at the door. Pre-sale tickets are available from church members or by calling 765-776-7103.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church will host Matt Gerhard at 3 p.m. Sunday at 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo. Gerhard will present a program of requested pieces featuring a wide variety of styles. The program will feature everything from classical and gospel to theme park music.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
Brookside Free Methodist Church will host a dine-in or carry out fish/tenderloin fry from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo. Menu includes all you can eat fish/tenderloin, green beans, choice of applesauce or coleslaw, dessert and a drink. Tickets prices are $12 for adults at the door, $6 for children at the door and free for those age 3 and under.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
