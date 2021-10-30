Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The Importance of Putting First Things First” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Mark 12:26-34.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church will host their first ever Trunk-or-Treat from 4-6 p.m. today at 2000 W. Jefferson St. Wear your costume and have some safe family fun in the parking lot. For questions, call 765-457-8201.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church outreach ministries is sponsoring a cleaning supplies giveaway from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 8 while supplies last at the church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo. Buckets of assorted cleaning supplies will be distributed during this time. Enter through the Union Street (west side) door. For questions, call the church at 765-457-9357.
Temple Baptist Church
Temple Baptist Church is hosting the annual Kokomo corn maze today at 1700 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo. Attendees can go on hayrides, barrel train rides and enjoy a variety of concessions. Corn maze tickets are $5 for individuals and $12 for an entire family. Groups of 12 or more are $3 per person. Hayrides and barrel train rides are $1.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, God willing, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “Balaam: Saved by a Donkey.”
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
Curtisville Christian Church will also host a Christian comedian, Tony Wolf, as he presents a free show at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the fellowship hall. The public is invited to come enjoy this faith-building event.
Union Baptist Church
Union Baptist Church will have a drive-thru only pulled pork barbecue supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at 8280 E. County Road 800 North, Forest. The supper includes a seasoned or barbecue pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cheese potatoes, slaw and dessert. All tickets are $10. Tickets are pre-sale or at the door. Pre-sale tickets are available from church members or by calling 765-776-7103.
St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches
Anyone interested in learning more about the Catholic faith is invited to weekly information sessions at St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. On Mondays, sessions are in the St. Patrick Parish Hall, 1204 N. Armstrong St. On Wednesdays, sessions are in the downstairs terrace at St. Joan of Arc, 3155 S. 200 West (Dixon Road). Both sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. and dinner is provided. There is no cost and no commitment. For more information, contact Chad Grube at 765-626-7005 or cgrube@parish.dol-in.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.