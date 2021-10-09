Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
Bible Baptist Church
Bible Baptist Church will host its annual Biblical counseling training on Friday at 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Visit the website at www.bbcministries.org or contact the church office at 765-455-1444 for more information.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The Confrontation and Call of Our Loving God” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Mark 10:17-31.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church invites Kokomo area pet lovers to a Blessing of the Animals Service today at the Mehlig Dog Park, 1701 W. Carter, Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. Contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com for more information.
Christ The King Anglican Church is also offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson, Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
Worship is held at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Great Faith Christian Center
Great Faith Christian Center is having the Inaugural Celebration of Bishop Roman R. Oglesby Sr. from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Kokomo Event Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, Kokomo. The celebration is a black-tie event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 for dais seating and $65 for general seating. Visit www.greatfaithcc.org/inaugural-banquet to RSVP and purchase tickets and hotel accommodations by Monday. For more information, call 765-210-1301 or email greatfaithcc210@gmail.com.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
St. Patrick Haiti Ministry will be sponsoring a large Rummage Sale from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 22 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 in the St. Patrick School Gym, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo. Enter by the east doors of the gym. All proceeds will benefit St. Therese in Marfranc, Haiti.
Temple Baptist Church
Temple Baptist Church is set to host the annual Kokomo corn maze at 1700 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo. The event will be open every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30. Attendees can go on hayrides, barrel train rides and enjoy a variety of concessions. Each weekend will feature a special event such as free hot dogs, a petting zoo and more. Corn maze tickets are $5 for individuals and $12 for an entire family. Groups of 12 or more are $3 per person. Hayrides and barrel train rides are $1.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, God willing, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “Water from the Rock and Bread from Heaven.”
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
Onward Christian Church
Onward Christian Church will host a drive-thru only chicken and noodle supper starting at 4:30 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. or until the food is gone today at 21 Oak St. Menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, dessert and water. A free-will offering will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.