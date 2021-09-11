Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
Calvary Baptist Church
Calvary Baptist Church will host Branded Bluegrass for their September Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Sunday at 1967 W. Boulevard, Kokomo. Branded Bluegrass is a local band with a catalog of music deeply rooted in traditional bluegrass and gospel, with a flair for some contemporary bluegrass, classic country and even a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll. This incredible group of musicians were born and raised on bluegrass, and their background and experience are reflected in their performance, songwriting and playing. A freewill offering will be taken at the event.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
This Sunday we welcome the Rev. Dr. Michael Carson and his wife, Catherine, as they will be ministering in our service at 10 a.m. at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Bible Baptist Church
Bible Baptist Church will host its annual Biblical Counseling Training on Oct. 15 at 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Visit the website at www.bbcministries.org or contact the church office at 765-455-1444 for more information. Register by Oct. 1.
God’s Closet open in Kokomo
God’s Neighborhood Closet at Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo, is now open from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Clothes and shoes are available for no charge, and bags of toiletries are available for $1.
Main Street United Methodist Church
Main Street United Methodist Church will have their traditional service at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. and a praise service at 11:05 a.m. Sunday at 830 S. Main St., Kokomo. Use Main Street door or main entrance off of parking lot. Casual service, contemporary music led by the praise band, children’s message, time of prayer and sharing and a message by Pastor Oscar. The church is also looking for singers and musicians for its praise band. Service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. Call 765-457-8247 with questions.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
First Friends Meeting
First Friends Meeting will host a chicken/beef noodle sale starting at 4 p.m. until supplies last today at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. Drive through to pick up the dinner. Chicken/beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans can be purchased in pints or quarts. The sale will benefit the Peace Scholarship.
Church of God of the Union Assembly
Deliverance Productions presents Colton Dixon: Miracles Tour at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19, at Church of God of the Union Assembly, 538 E. 400 South, Kokomo, with special guests Hannah Kerr and Jordan St. Cyr. Tickets are available at deliveranceproductions.com.
Galveston United Methodist Church
Galveston United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru only chicken noodle dinner from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 30 at 515 S. Maple St., Galveston. Ticket prices are $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and applesauce.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru only fish and tenderloin fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2, at 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo. Fish/tenderloin, baked beans, coleslaw and brownies will be available. Drinks are not included. A freewill donation will be taken at the drive-thru. All of the donations will go towards missions that Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church supports. Call 765-628-3605 for more information.
Great Faith Christian Center
Great Faith Christian Center is having the Inaugural Celebration of Bishop Roman R. Oglesby Sr. from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29, at the Kokomo Event Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, Kokomo. The celebration is a black-tie event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 dais seating and $65 for general seating. Visit www.greatfaithcc.org/inaugural-banquet to RSVP and purchase tickets and hotel accommodations by Oct. 11. For more information call 765-210-1301 or email greatfaithcc210@gmail.com.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, God willing, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “Beware of Covetousness.”
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
