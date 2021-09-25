Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning
Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Jesus: Our Health, Help, Hope” will be the theme of the worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Mark 9:30-50.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Christ The King Anglican Church
Christ The King Anglican Church is offering a prayer and pastoral conversation ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Big Ben Coffee, 2130 W. Jefferson, Kokomo. There is no cost or obligation. If you would like prayer but can’t be there at that time, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 765-513-7549 or by email at frmichaelhenry@yahoo.com.
They also invite you to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the chapel at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Bible Baptist Church
Bible Baptist Church will host its annual Biblical counseling training on Oct. 15 at 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Visit the website at www.bbcministries.org or contact the church office at 765-455-1444 for more information. Register by Friday.
Main Street United Methodist Church
Main Street United Methodist Church will have a Blessing of the Pets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 in the parking lot of the church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo. There will be raffles, food, music, photo booth and pet-friendly activities. Admission is $1, or you can bring a can of food for free admission. This is a witness to God’s and the church’s love, care and concern for creation. You are encouraged to bring your pets to be blessed.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Meridian Street Christian Church
Meridian Street Christian Church will host a ladies tea with Dave Turner hosting an antique appraisal fair at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown. All are welcome to the free event. Come find out what your treasures are worth. There will also be light refreshments and fun fellowship.
Galveston United Methodist Church
Galveston United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru only chicken noodle dinner from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at 515 S. Maple St., Galveston. Ticket prices are $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and applesauce.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church will host mini treasures, bake and craft sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 201 E. Markland Ave. They will have something for everyone. For more information, call 765-457-9357.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru only fish and tenderloin fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo. Fish/tenderloin, baked beans, coleslaw and brownies will be available. Drinks are not included. A freewill donation will be taken at the drive-thru. All of the donations will go towards missions that Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church supports. Call 765-628-3605 for more information.
Great Faith Christian Center
Great Faith Christian Center is having the Inaugural Celebration of Bishop Roman R. Oglesby Sr. from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Kokomo Event Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, Kokomo. The celebration is a black-tie event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 for dais seating and $65 for general seating. Visit www.greatfaithcc.org/inaugural-banquet to RSVP and purchase tickets and hotel accommodations by Oct. 11. For more information, call 765-210-1301 or email greatfaithcc210@gmail.com.
Christ Lutheran Church
Christ Lutheran Church will host their first performance of the 2021–22 Music at Christ series at 7 p.m. Friday at 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo, featuring a concert with piano and cello. Performing artists are Peter Douglas, piano, and Erik Lakanen, cello. Douglas is an adjunct faculty member at Indiana University East and organist for First Presbyterian Church, Muncie, as well as a doctoral candidate at Ball State University.
Lakanen holds teaching positions at Butler university’s Community Arts School, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s Metropolitan Youth Orchestra and the University of Indianapolis. A reception will follow the concert.
Temple Baptist Church
Temple Baptist Church is set to host the annual Kokomo corn maze at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at 1700 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo. The event will be open every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30. Attendees can go on hayrides, barrel train rides and enjoy a variety of concessions. Each weekend will feature a special event such as free hot dogs, a petting zoo and more. Corn maze tickets are $5 for individuals and $12 for an entire family. Groups of 12 or more are $3 per person. Hayrides and barrel train rides are $1.
Calvary Baptist Church
Calvary Baptist Church will be hosting Mark Vice for their Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at 1967 W. Boulevard, Kokomo. Vice has been in the music ministry for over 30 years and has had the opportunity to share the stage with such groups as J.D. Sumner and the Stamps, The Kingsmen Quartet, The Talley Trio and others. He plays a variety of instruments such as guitar, banjo, dobro, harmonica and fiddle. A freewill offering will be taken.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, God willing, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “Beware of Forgetfulness.”
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
In His Image church
A country breakfast will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at In His Image church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. A freewill offering will be accepted, and carry-outs are available. Call 765-438-1871 for more information.
