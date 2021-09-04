Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. For more information, visit mscKokomo.com.
Calvary Baptist Church
Calvary Baptist Church will host Branded Bluegrass for their September Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at 1967 W. Boulevard, Kokomo. Branded Bluegrass is a local band with a catalog of music deeply rooted in traditional bluegrass and gospel, with a flair for some contemporary bluegrass, classic country and even a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll. This incredible group of musicians were born and raised on bluegrass, and their background and experience are reflected in their performance, songwriting and playing. A freewill offering will be taken at the event.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Receiving, Believing and Living Together” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Ephesians 6:21-24.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Bible Baptist Church
Bible Baptist Church will host its annual Biblical Counseling Training on Oct. 15 at 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Visit the website at www.bbcministries.org or contact the church office at 765-455-1444 for more information. Register by Oct. 1.
God’s Closet open in Kokomo
God’s Neighborhood Closet at Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo, is now open from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Clothes and shoes are available for no charge, and bags of toiletries are available for $1.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Union Baptist Church
Union Baptist Church will host a drive-thru hot dog/Coney dog supper from 5-7 p.m. today at 8280 E. County Road 800 North, Forest. Cost is $5 and there will be hot dogs, Coney dogs, baked beans, potato chips and cookies.
Main Street United Methodist Church
Main Street United Methodist Church will relaunch a praise contemporary worship service starting at 11:05 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo. Use Main Street door or main entrance off of parking lot. Casual service, contemporary music led by the praise band, children’s message, time of prayer and sharing and a message by Pastor Oscar. The church is also looking for singers and musicians for its praise band. Service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person. Call 765-457-8247 with questions.
First Friends Meeting
First Friends Meeting will host a chicken/beef noodle sale starting at 4 p.m. until supplies last on Sept. 11 at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. Drive through to pick up the dinner. Chicken/beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans can be purchased in pints or quarts. The sale will benefit the Peace Scholarship.
Galveston United Methodist Church
Galveston United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru only chicken noodle dinner from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 30 at 515 S. Maple St., Galveston. Ticket prices are $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and applesauce.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, God willing, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “Beware of the Leaven.”
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
