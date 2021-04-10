Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
“Love Reigns” will be the sermon topic at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Blessed Are They Who Have Not Seen and Yet Have Believed” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on John 20:19-31.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, please contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene
KokomoNaz will host a free program, “Healing the Wounded Spirit Within,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church, 2734 S. Washington St.
Shelly Jones, author of “Healing of a Violated Spirit,” will share her testimony and address subjects of toxic religion, spiritual abuse and how to break free from bondage.
The program is open to all adults. Guests should use the main entrance and meet in the chapel.
For more information or to sign up, call the church office at 765-453-7078.
Hillsdale United Methodist Church
Hillsdale United Methodist Church, 4893 E. 100 North, Kokomo, will serve a fish/tenderloin meal to benefit church-supported missions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today.
The event will be drive-through only and cash only. No credit or debit cards will be accepted. Each $10 meal will include a generous portion of meat(s), baked beans, slaw and a drink.
For more information, call 765-480-2565.
Bennetts Switch Community Church
Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 W. State Road 18, Kokomo, will host a fish/tenderloin fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 17.
Each meal will include fish, tenderloin or a combination of both, with baked beans, applesauce, chips and cookies. Soda will be available for $1 per can, and freewill donations will be accepted. The event is drive-through only.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. April 20 on their Blood Mobile in the north parking lot along Washington Street at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
To make an appointment, contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or go online to redcrossblood.org.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 and 23. The sale will feature large selections of men’s clothing and shoes, fabric, bedding, kitchenware, furniture and collectibles.
The church will also host its second Baskets of Love giveaway, featuring breakfast items, from 1 to 2 p.m. April 26.
Fairfield Christian Church
Fairfield Christian Church, 1476 County Road E. 400 S., will host an indoor rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. Masks will be available at the door.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message, “Running to the Rocks,” from Revelation 6 and 7.
The church building will be open, with social distancing precautions in place and plenty of free masks and sanitizer. God willing, the sermon will also be online at www.curtisvillecc.com.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
