Gospel Singing
Phipps Gospel Sing will return to WHMB TV-40 at 8:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Local radio and television personality Andrew Phipps will host “The Best in Southern Gospel Singing” program, featuring the favorite singers, quartets, trios, family groups and much, much more. Enjoy performances of groups like The Inspirations, The Primitives, Greater Vision and Kingdom Heirs, among a few.
“Good gospel singing speaks to the soul, brings cheer, and helps brighten any day like no other genre of music can,” said Andrew Phipps, who added he is excited to return to his home away from home.
The program initially debuted in 1982 with Phipps as host and reached the top of list in radio and TV viewership during his tenure.
For great music complemented by inspirational insights and words of wisdom by central Indiana’s own Andrew Phipps, plan to tune in Saturday nights at 8:30 p.m.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
At 4 p.m. May 1, First Friends Meeting of Kokomo will sell quarts and pints of homemade chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans as a fundraiser for Joy Circle. Chicken or beef and noodles will be $4 a pint and $7 a quart. Sides will be $3 a pint and $5 a quart.
The church is located at 1801 W. Zartman Road in Kokomo.
Preorders will not be available. Orders will be taken and picked up outside, drive-through style, on a first come, first served basis. Stay in your car and pull up to the main entrance to have your order taken.
Morning Star Church
“Love Reigns” will be the sermon topic at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Open Eyes, Open Minds and Open to Fulfilling the Mission” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Luke 24:36-48.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Bennetts Switch Community Church
Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 W. Indiana 18, Kokomo, will host a fish/tenderloin fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today.
Each meal will include fish, tenderloin or a combination of both, with baked beans, applesauce, chips and cookies. Soda will be available for $1 per can, and freewill donations will be accepted. The event is drive-through only.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday on its Blood Mobile in the north parking lot along Washington Street at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
To make an appointment, contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or online at redcrossblood.org.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The sale will feature large selections of men’s clothing and shoes, fabric, bedding, kitchenware, furniture and collectibles.
The church will also host its second Baskets of Love giveaway, featuring breakfast items, from 1 to 2 p.m. April 26.
Fairfield Christian Church
Fairfield Christian Church will host an indoor rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. The church is located at Indiana 26, east end of Oakford. Masks will be available at the door.
Curtisville Christian ChurchAt 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message “The Seventh Seal” from Revelation 7 and 8.
The church building will be open, with social distancing precautions in place and plenty of free masks and sanitizer. God willing, the sermon will also be online at www.curtisvillecc.com.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
