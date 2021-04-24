Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
“Love Reigns” will be the sermon topic at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow. The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“The Shepherd Who Is Worth Following” will be the theme at 10 a.m. tomorrow at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on John 10:11-18.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
Fairfield Christian Church
Fairfield Christian Church will host an indoor rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The church is located at Indiana 26 east end of Oakford. Masks will be available at the door.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
At 4 p.m. May 1, First Friends Meeting of Kokomo will sell quarts and pints of homemade chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans as a fundraiser for Joy Circle. Chicken or beef and noodles will be $4 a pint and $7 a quart. Sides will be $3 a pint and $5 a quart.
The church is located at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo.
Preorders will not be available. Orders will be taken and picked up outside, drive-through style, on a first come, first served basis. Stay in your car and pull up to the main entrance to have your order taken.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The St. Patrick Haiti Ministry will sponsor its annual plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8 in the school gym, 1229 N. Washington St.
Available for sale will be a variety of flowers and plants, including some vegetable plants and some other garden-related art and décor.
Those who attend are asked to use the door on the east side of the gym. All proceeds will benefit the church’s sister parish, St. Therese, in Mar Franc, Haiti.
For more information, call 765-452-6021, or go online to www.stpatrick-kokomo.org.
Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene
KokomoNaz will host a large rummage sale to raise money for missions.
The indoor sale will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20 and 21. It will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon May 22 at the church, 2734 S. Washington St. Shoppers should use the main entrance.
Congregants have donated clothing, furniture, toys, household items and other items. There also will be a bake sale.
Shoppers will be able to fill a plastic sack for $5, excluding priced items, jewelry and baked goods.
For more information, visit kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
Union Baptist Church
Union Baptist Church will host a carryout lasagna supper from 5 to 7 p.m. May 8. Each ticket costs $10 and includes lasagna, salad, garlic bread and dessert.
The church is located at 8280 E. C.R. 800 North, Forest.
Calvary Baptist Church
Gospel Hour returns with Ernie and Jason Couch at 4 p.m. May 2. The father-and-son duo formed the group called Ernie Couch and Revival and come all the way from Nashville, Tennessee. Ernie plays the keyboard, and Jason plays the bass guitar and drums.
They have performed for millions of folks coast to coast and have recorded with many popular artists, such as George Jones, George Beverly Shea, Jake Hess, Patti Page and others.
The church is located at 1967 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo. Freewill offerings will be taken. Attendees are asked to follow all city, county and state COVID-19 protocols.
Curtisville Christian Church
Tomorrow at 10:15 a.m., Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message, “Woe, Woe, Woe,” from Revelation 8:7-9:12.
The church building will be open, with social distancing precautions in place and plenty of free masks and sanitizer. God willing, the sermon will also be online at www.curtisvillecc.com.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.