Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
All are invited to Easter Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. at The Connection, located behind the building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
The church will kick off a new sermon series titled “Love Reigns.” Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at msckokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
Easter Sunday will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It will be a celebration of Jesus’ victory over sin and death, which can provide eternal life for all who believe and follow Him.
The message will be based on John 20:1-18.
A Son Rise service will be held at 8:30 a.m. before the regular worship service at the church.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website www.nbcf.us.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road. Appointments are required and can be made at redcrossblood.org.
Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene
KokomoNaz will host a free program, “Healing the Wounded Spirit Within,” from 7 to 8 p.m. April 12 at the church, 2734 S. Washington St.
Shelly Jones, author of “Healing of a Violated Spirit,” will share her testimony and address subjects of toxic religion, spiritual abuse and how to break free from bondage.
The program is open to all adults. Guests should use the main entrance and meet in the chapel.
For more information, or to sign up, call the church office at 765-453-7078.
In His Image Church
In His Image, formerly First General Baptist Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, will host a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. today.
The menu will include sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice and coffee. A freewill offering will be accepted, and carryouts are available.
For more information, call 765-438-1871.
Hillsdale United Methodist Church
Hillsdale United Methodist Church, 4893 E. 100 North, Kokomo, will serve a fish/tenderloin meal to benefit church-support missions from 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 10.
The event will be drive-through only and cash only. No credit or debit cards will be accepted. Each $10 meal will include a generous portion of meat(s), baked beans, slaw and a drink.
For more information, call 765-480-2565.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Easter Sunday, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message, “They Have Taken Away My Lord,” from John 20.
The church building will be open, with social distancing precautions in place and plenty of free masks and sanitizer. God willing, the sermon will also be online at www.curtisvillecc.com.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
Bennetts Switch Community Church
Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 W. State Road 18, Kokomo, will host a fish/tenderloin fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 17.
Each meal will include fish, tenderloin or a combination of both, with baked beans, applesauce, chips and cookies. Soda will be available for $1 per can, and freewill donations will be accepted. The event is drive through only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.