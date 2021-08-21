Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Working Together as God’s Children” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Ephesians 5:15-6:9.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
God’s Closet open in Kokomo
God’s Neighborhood Closet at Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo, is now open from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Clothes and shoes are available for no charge, and bags of toiletries are available for $1.
West Point Christian Church
West Point Christian Church will host a night of Bluegrass/Gospel music with The FarmHands at 6 p.m. Sunday. The church is located at 5112 N. County Road 1250 East, Russiaville, 4 miles south of the four-way stop in Russiaville. A love offering will be taken for the FarmHands.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
Brookside Free Methodist Church will host the 11th annual Paul Fausett Memorial Golf Scramble at noon today, with registration, lunch and 1 p.m. tee time at Chippendale Golf Club, 1047 Golf Course Lane, Kokomo. Cost is $50 per person or $200 for a team of four. Included are carts, fun, food, prizes and fellowship. Register at www.brooksidefmc.org/golf-registration.html.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church will host Keyboards of Praise at 3 p.m. Aug. 29 at 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo. Pianist Amy Shumway and organist Matt Gerhard will present a program of piano solos, organ solos and duets featuring a variety of genres.
Union Baptist Church
Union Baptist Church will host a drive-thru hot dog/Coney dog supper from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 4 at 8280 E. County Road 800 North, Forest, Indiana. Cost is $5 and there will be hot dogs, Coney dogs, baked beans, potato chips and cookies.
Main Street United Methodist Church
Main Street United Methodist Church will relaunch a praise, contemporary worship service, starting at 11:05 a.m. Sept. 5 in the sanctuary, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo. Attendees are asked to use the Main Street door or main entrance off of the parking lot. Casual service, contemporary music led by the Praise Band, children’s message, time of prayer and sharing and a message by Pastor Oscar.
The church is also looking for singers and musicians for its Praise Band. Service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person. Call 765-457-8247 for more information.
Galveston United Methodist Church
Galveston United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru only chicken noodle dinner from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 30 at 515 S. Maple St., Galveston. Ticket prices are $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Meal includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and applesauce.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, God willing, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “All Things New,” from Revelation 21.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.