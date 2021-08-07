Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Becoming the ‘Kind of Person’ Who Honors God” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Ephesians 4:7-18.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
God’s Closet open in Kokomo
God’s Neighborhood Closet at Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo, is now open from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Clothes and shoes are available for no charge, and bags of toiletries are available for $1.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Samaritan Caregivers
Local musician Matt Gerhard, along with friends, Lisa Owens, Sally Duke, Kenny Beasley, Bill Martin and Kokomo First Nazarene Celebration Choir, will be in concert for an evening of Gospel music at 7 p.m. today, in the sanctuary of Kokomo’s First Church of the Nazarene. This will include a tribute to the Happy Goodman Family.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and there is no admission cost. Proceeds from a free-will offering will benefit Samaritan Caregivers, providing free help to seniors aging in place. Sponsors include Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory and Young at Heart Ministry of Kokomo First Nazarene. For more information, call Samaritan Caregivers at 765-453-7611.
West Point Christian Church
National speaker David Ring, a cerebral palsy survivor, will share how he went from “a cerebral palsy victim to a cerebral palsy victor.” The talk will take place Sunday at West Point Christian Church, 5112 N. C.R. 1250 East, Russiaville. Ring will speak after a hot dog roast at 5 p.m. For more information, call 765-432-4500.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo, in the Parish Hall basement. Appointments are required and can be made over the phone at 1-800-733-2767 or online at redcrossblood.org.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
Second Missionary Baptist Church will host the Douglass School Reunion from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 14 on the lawn of Douglass School, 1104 N. Bell St., Kokomo. There will be food, tours of Douglass School, information about restoration and music.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, God willing, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Hallelujah” from Revelation 19.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.comto see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information, to request prayer or to request a Bible, call 765-623-4400.
