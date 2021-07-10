Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Don’t Just Know, But Grow” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Ephesians 3:14-21.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
God’s Closet open in Kokomo
God’s Neighborhood Closet at Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo, is now open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Clothes and shoes are available for no charge, and bags of toiletries are available for $1.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Calvary Baptist Church
At 4 p.m. Sunday, The Foresters from Burton, Michigan, will perform at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard St. A freewill offering will be taken.
Morning Star Church
Morning Star Church will sell its famous chicken and noodles and oven steak dinners in The Connection, located behind the church, during the week of the Howard County 4-H Fair from Monday through Friday.
Enjoy a delicious meal in the air-conditioned building, or take a meal to go. Meals will be available from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday while supplies last. All of the proceeds will be given to local and global missions. Call 765-452-7166 for any questions.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo will sell pints and quarts of chicken or beef and noodles starting at 4 p.m. today at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. Chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, and green beans can be purchased through the drive-thru sale, outside order and pickup. The sale will help the youth go to Quaker Haven Summer Camp.
The Children’s Christian Academy and First Friends Meeting
The Children’s Christian Academy and First Friends Meeting will host a moving sale and a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo.
The Children’s Christian Academy will have its moving sale outside, under the pavilion. The sale will include kid’s toys, books, student desks, cabinets, carpets and miscellaneous school equipment. First Friends Meeting will have its rummage sale inside the building.
West Point Christian Church
National speaker David Ring, a cerebral palsy survivor, will share how he went from “a cerebral palsy victim to a cerebral palsy victor.” The talk will take place Aug. 8 at West Point Christian Church, 5112 N. County Road 1250 East in Russiaville. Ring will speak after a hot dog roast at 5 p.m. For more information, call 765-432-4500.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo, in the Parish Hall basement. Appointments are required and can be made over the phone at 1-800-733-2767 or online at redcrossblood.org.
Curtisville Christian Church
This Sunday at 10:15 a.m., Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “Before the Bowls of Wrath,” from Revelation 15.
The church building will be open, with social distancing precautions in place.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
