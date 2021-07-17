Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
Dr. Logan Sparling will be the guest speaker at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
The Children’s Christian Academy and First Friends Meeting
The Children’s Christian Academy and First Friends Meeting will host a moving sale and a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo.
The Children’s Christian Academy will have its moving sale outside, under the pavilion. The sale will include kid’s toys, books, student desks, cabinets, carpets and miscellaneous school equipment. First Friends Meeting will have its rummage sale inside the building.
First Friends Meeting
First Friends Meeting will host a community block party from 4 to 9 p.m. July 31 at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. The community is invited to join in on the fun as First Friends Meeting welcomes the Children’s Christian Academy and celebrates the community. Fun for all ages. There will be inflatables, face painting, food and games. This is a free event for the community.
God’s Closet open in Kokomo
God’s Neighborhood Closet at Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo, is now open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Clothes and shoes are available for no charge, and bags of toiletries are available for $1.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Hillside Missionary Baptist Church
Hillside Missionary Baptist Church will host a fifth Saturday Singing event, featuring The Riddells, at 6 p.m. July 31 at Hillside Baptist Church, 12080 W. 100 North, Kokomo, two miles East of Burlington on Indiana 22.
Hillside Missionary Baptist Church will also host a Revival with Evangelist David Coffman from Kingston, Tennessee, at 7 p.m. from Aug. 2 to 6 at the church. Everyone is welcome.
Galveston First Baptist Church
Galveston First Baptist Church will turn its church into the Rocky Railway Station for its five-day VBS. The train leaves the “station” on July 25 and will return July 29. Each evening’s activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served for the children attending. The VBS program will be for kindergarten through just finished fifth grade and will begin at 6 p.m. and close at 8 p.m. each night.
The children will have an amazing adventure. There will be wonderful learning times, creative games, incredible music, themed crafts and the children will make many new friends. Register online at www.galvestonfbc.org or at the church office. For more information, call the church office at 765-699-6243. The church is located off U.S. 35 or Indiana 18 at 207 S. Sycamore St., Galveston, 10 minutes north of Kokomo.
Christ the King Anglican Church
Christ the King Anglican Church will host the ordination of a Deacon and a Priest for the Philippine Independent Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. July 24, in the main sanctuary at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Archbishop Eric Schleiffer, of the PICC, and Bishop Mark Engel, of the Anglican Church North America, will preside. The ACNA and the PICC are now in full communion, and this ordination will be the first official joint event for the two churches.
Visitors are welcome to come to worship and to celebrate this historic event. For more information, contact Fr. Michael Henry at 755-513-7549.
West Point Christian Church
National speaker David Ring, a cerebral palsy survivor, will share how he went from “a cerebral palsy victim to a cerebral palsy victor.” The talk will take place Aug. 8 at West Point Christian Church, 5112 N. County Road 1250 East in Russiaville. Ring will speak after a hot dog roast at 5 p.m. For more information, call 765-432-4500.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo, in the Parish Hall basement. Appointments are required and can be made over the phone at 1-800-733-2767 or online at redcrossblood.org.
Curtisville Christian Church
This Sunday at 10:15 a.m., God willing, Minister James Snapp Jr. will return to the pulpit after an absence due to experiencing a stroke and deliver the sermon, “The Bowls of Wrath,” from Revelation 16.
The church building will be open, with social distancing precautions in place.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
