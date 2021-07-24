Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
Dr. Logan Sparling will be the guest speaker at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
First Friends Meeting
First Friends Meeting will host a community block party from 4 to 9 p.m. July 31 at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. The community is invited to join in on the fun as First Friends Meeting welcomes the Children’s Christian Academy and celebrates the community. Fun for all ages. There will be inflatables, face painting, food and games. This is a free event for the community.
God’s Closet open in Kokomo
God’s Neighborhood Closet at Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo, is now open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Clothes and shoes are available for no charge, and bags of toiletries are available for $1.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Hillside Missionary Baptist Church
Hillside Missionary Baptist Church will host a fifth Saturday Singing event, featuring The Riddells, at 6 p.m. July 31 at Hillside Baptist Church, 12080 W. 100 North, Kokomo, two miles East of Burlington on Indiana 22.
Hillside Missionary Baptist Church will also host a Revival with Evangelist David Coffman from Kingston, Tennessee, at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 to 6 at the church. Everyone is welcome.
Galveston First Baptist Church
Galveston First Baptist Church will turn its church into the Rocky Railway Station for its five-day VBS. The train leaves the “station” on Sunday and will return Thursday. Each evening’s activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served for the children attending. The VBS program, which will be for children in kindergarten and those who just finished fifth grade, will begin at 6 p.m. and close at 8 p.m. each day.
There will be learning times, creative games, incredible music, themed crafts and the children will make many new friends. Register online at www.galvestonfbc.org or at the church office. For more information, call the church office at 765-699-6243. The church is located off U.S. 35 or Indiana 18 at 207 S. Sycamore St., Galveston, 10 minutes north of Kokomo.
Christ the King Anglican Church
Christ the King Anglican Church will host the ordination of a deacon and a priest for the Philippine Independent Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. today in the main sanctuary at Christ Lutheran, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Archbishop Eric Schleiffer, of the PICC, and Bishop Mark Engel, of the Anglican Church North America, will preside. The ACNA and the PICC are now in full communion, and this ordination will be the first official joint event for the two churches.
Visitors are welcome to come to worship and celebrate the event. For more information, contact the Rev. Michael Henry at 755-513-7549.
Calvary Baptist Church
Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 West Boulevard, will host The Master’s Legacy Quartet at 4 p.m. Aug. 1 for Gospel Hour. Formed by bass player/owner Mike Fleming in 2012, Master’s Legacy Quartet’s ministry has come to include tenor Devin Cunningham; lead Adam Faulkner; and baritone Matt Denney, whose purpose is to bless attendees in song and ministry.
They have had a number of radio singles, and the latest “He Holds the Scars” reached the Top 80 in the July Christian Voice Magazine Chart. A freewill offering will be taken.
West Point Christian Church
National speaker David Ring, a cerebral palsy survivor, will share how he went from “a cerebral palsy victim to a cerebral palsy victor.” The talk will take place Aug. 8 at West Point Christian Church, 5112 N. C.R. 1250 East, Russiaville. Ring will speak after a hot dog roast at 5 p.m. For more information, call 765-432-4500.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo, in the Parish Hall basement. Appointments are required and can be made over the phone at 1-800-733-2767 or online at redcrossblood.org.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, God willing, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “Babylon Is Fallen,” from Revelation 17.
The church building will be open with social distancing precautions in place.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
