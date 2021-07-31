Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star ChurchSunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “A New Thing,” an ongoing series.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Faith That Functions For the Glory of God” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
For more information or to request prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
First Friends Meeting
First Friends Meeting will host a community block party from 4 to 9 p.m. today at 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. The community is invited to join in on the fun as First Friends Meeting welcomes the Children’s Christian Academy and celebrates the community. Fun for all ages. There will be inflatables, face painting, food and games. This is a free event for the community.
God’s Closet open in Kokomo
God’s Neighborhood Closet at Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo, is now open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Clothes and shoes are available for no charge, and bags of toiletries are available for $1.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday with “no pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Hillside Missionary Baptist Church
Hillside Missionary Baptist Church will host a fifth Saturday Singing event, featuring The Riddells, at 6 p.m. today at Hillside Baptist Church, 12080 W. 100 North, Kokomo, two miles east of Burlington on Indiana 22.
Hillside Missionary Baptist Church will also host a Revival with Evangelist David Coffman from Kingston, Tennessee, at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at the church. Everyone is welcome.
Calvary Baptist Church
Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard St., will host The Master’s Legacy Quartet at 4 p.m. Sunday for Gospel Hour. Formed by bass player/owner Mike Fleming in 2012, Master’s Legacy Quartet’s ministry has come to include tenor Devin Cunningham; lead Adam Faulkner; and baritone Matt Denney, whose purpose is to bless attendees in song and ministry.
They have had a number of radio singles, and the latest “He Holds the Scars” reached the Top 80 in the July Christian Voice Magazine Chart. A freewill offering will be taken.
Samaritan Caregivers
Local musician Matt Gerhard, along with Lisa Owens, Sally Duke, Kenny Beasley, Bill Martin and Kokomo First Nazarene Celebration Choir, will host an evening of Gospel music at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 in the sanctuary of Kokomo’s First Church of the Nazarene. This will include a tribute to the Happy Goodman Family.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and there is no admission. Proceeds from a freewill offering will benefit Samaritan Caregivers, providing free help to seniors aging in place. Sponsors include Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory and Young at Heart Ministry of Kokomo First Nazarene. For more information, call Samaritan Caregivers at 765-453-7611.
West Point Christian Church
National speaker David Ring, a cerebral palsy survivor, will share how he went from “a cerebral palsy victim to a cerebral palsy victor.” The talk will take place Aug. 8 at West Point Christian Church, 5112 N. C.R. 1250 East, Russiaville. Ring will speak after a hot dog roast at 5 p.m. For more information, call 765-432-4500.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo, in the Parish Hall basement. Appointments are required and can be made over the phone at 1-800-733-2767 or online at redcrossblood.org.
Second Missionary Baptist Church
Second Missionary Baptist Church will host the Douglass School Reunion from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the lawn of Douglass School, 1104 N. Bell St., Kokomo. There will be food, tours of Douglass School, information about restoration, music and fun.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, God willing, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon “Lament for Babylon” from Revelation 18.
The church building will be open with social distancing precautions in place.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com to see current sermons and sermons from the past year. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
