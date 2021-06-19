Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church will sell pints and quarts of chicken or beef and noodles from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, June 19. Chicken or beef and noodles will be $4 a pint and $7 a quart, and potatoes or green beans will be $2 a pint and $3 a quart.
Orders will be placed and picked up curbside at the south entrance of the church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo. For more information, call 765-457-9357.
Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “Calming the Chaos,” an ongoing series that will tackle “some of today’s big issues,” such as abuse, addiction, anger, anxiety, depression and suicide.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo, will host a three-day spring rummage sale.
The church will finish their sale today from 8 a.m. to noon.
Today, June 19, all items will be half-priced, and a clothing giveaway will take place between 11 a.m. and noon. All proceeds will go toward church missions.
For more information, call the church office at 765-457-8201.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Set Free from Our Captivity” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Ephesians 2:1-10.
There will also be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
God’s Closet open in Kokomo
God’s Neighborhood Closet at Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo, is now open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Clothes and shoes are available for no charge, and bags of toiletries are available for $1.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
Brookside Free Methodist Church
ROAR Vacation Bible School will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 21 to June 25 at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 S., Kokomo. Pre-registration is available online at www.Brooksidefmc.org.
St. Patrick Church
St. Patrick Church, in conjunction with KCS Group, LLC, will host a “Community Shred Event” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 26, in the south parking lot of St. Patrick Church, 1204 N Armstrong St, Kokomo.
Anyone is welcome to bring any documents they would like to have shredded, such as all paper, file folders, computer files or etc. The suggested donation is $5 per box or bag, and all proceeds will benefit St. Patrick Church’s Haiti Ministry.
Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene
KokomoNaz will present “Sounds of Freedom: Revive Us Again” from June 25 to 27.
Join the Celebration Choir and special guest performers as they honor God, thank veterans and celebrate what is good about America at 7 p.m. each evening at the church, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Freewill offerings will be accepted. The church will accept donations of size 2-4 diapers, baby wash and baby lotion for the local Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center.
For those who do not want to attend in person, live-streaming will be available Sunday at kokomonaz.org and Facebook.
For more information, visit kokomonaz.org or call 765-453-7078.
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church will present “The Music of America” with Matt Gerhard at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the church, 5051 E. 400 N., Kokomo.
The program will consist of patriotic and uniquely American music. Expect to hear everything from flag wavers, to Gershwin and to gospel. A free will offering will be taken.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo will sell pints and quarts of chicken or beef and noodles starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. Chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, and green beans can be purchased through the drive through sale, outside order and pick up. The sale will help the youth go to Quaker Haven Summer Camp.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo will also host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo, in the Parish Hall basement. Appointments are required and can be made over the phone at 1-800-733-2767 or online at redcrossblood.org.
Curtisville Christian Church
This Sunday at 10:15 a.m., Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “Before the Bowls of Wrath,” from Revelation 15.
The church building will be open, with social distancing precautions in place.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 E. in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
