Morning Star Church
Sunday’s sermon at 10:30 a.m. will be “Calming the Chaos,” an ongoing series that will tackle “some of today’s big issues,” such as abuse, addiction, anger, anxiety, depression and suicide.
The church meets at The Connection, located behind the main building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Services are in person or on Facebook. Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“Capturing the Big Picture” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Ephesians 1:1-10.
There will also be an online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website at www.nbcf.us.
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
In His Image Church
In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, will host a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. today. The menu will include sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice and coffee. Freewill offerings will be accepted, and carryout will be available.
For more information, call 765-438-1871.
Calvary Baptist Church
Livin Forgivin, a local favorite, will be at Calvary’s Gospel Hour at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Livin Forgivin is a Southern gospel-style quartet. They have a passion to serve the Lord through song. “Without Him dying on the cross for our sins, we wouldn’t have what we have today. We hope you will enjoy the music and, most of all, hear the message!”
Livin Forgivin’s philosophy is that “we are all called to love one another as brothers and sisters. We need to do this now more than ever!”
Join them at Calvary Baptist, 1967 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo, on Sunday for an hour of spiritual blessings. A freewill offering will be taken. Attendees are asked to follow all city, county and state COVID-19 protocols.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene and Kokomo Urban Outreach will host a church yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 12 at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. The sale will feature plenty of household items, musical instruments, tools and other finds. For more information, call 765-438-0225.
Bon Air Church of the Nazarene also hosts a coffee club at 9 a.m. every Monday. “No pressure, just fellowship.” The coffee club meets at the church, 2419 N. Locke St., Kokomo. Enter through the northeast door. Call 765-438-0225 for more information.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church will sell pints and quarts of chicken or beef and noodles from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19. Chicken or beef and noodles will be $4 a pint and $7 a quart, and potatoes or green beans will be $2 a pint and $3 a quart.
Orders will be placed and picked up curbside at the south entrance of the church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo. For more information, call 765-457-9357.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo, will host a three-day spring rummage sale.
The sale will be from noon to 5 p.m. June 17; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18; and 8 a.m. to noon June 19.
On the final day of the sale, all items will be half-priced, and a clothing giveaway will take place between 11 a.m. and noon. All proceeds will go toward church missions.
For more information, call the church office at 765-457-8201.
Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene
KokomoNaz will present “Sounds of Freedom: Revive Us Again” from June 25 to 27.
Join the Celebration Choir and special guest performers as they honor God, thank veterans and celebrate what is good about America at 7 p.m. each evening at the church, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Freewill offerings will be accepted. The church will accept donations of size 2-4 diapers, baby wash and baby lotion for the local Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center.
For those who do not want to attend in person, live-streaming will be available Sunday at kokomonaz.org and Facebook.
For more information, visit the web site or call 765-453-7078.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo, in the Parish Hall basement. Appointments are required and can be made over the phone at 1-800-733-2767 or online at redcrossblood.org.
Curtisville Christian Church
This Sunday at 10:15 a.m., Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the sermon, “Consequences,” from Revelation 14.
The church building will be open, with social distancing precautions in place.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. Visit the website at www.curtisvillecc.com. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
