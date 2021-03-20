Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ
On April 12, Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St., had its first live FM radio broadcast from the sanctuary on WTSX Power 104.9 FM.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the pastor and staff have sought to reach its members through radio. The church has been partnered with WTSX since 2014. The name of their sponsored gospel show is “For Your Glory,” which airs on Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the longest running gospel and inspirational program on FM radio in the Kokomo area.
On April 19, the church expanded its vision to include a drive-up service and live FM radio broadcast. Not only was it on WTSX FM in Kokomo, but the service was also simulcast to Miami, Florida, on WTSX affiliate Dablaze FM 88 and also on WTSX affiliate 103.7 DaBeat, Rockford, Illinois.
Pastor Wendell Brown has invited several churches to participate in this program. He said, “During this trying and difficult time, our city needs our encouragement and commitment.”
To bring the spirit of the Lord to the community by any means, Refreshing Springs Church also provides live Facebook and conference call feed. Refreshing Springs will continue to have a drive-in service as long as weather permits.
The church encourages everyone to practice all safety measures and obey all guidelines as it pertains to COVID-19.
Morning Star Church
Morning Star Church services for the Easter season have moved to The Connection, located behind the building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. at The Connection. Services are in person or on Facebook.
Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“It’s Time To Prepare Our Lives: To Help Others Come to Our Savior” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on John 12:20-33.
There will be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, please contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
South Side Christian Church
South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., will host three “Baskets of Love” food giveaways: one each in the months of March, April and May.
The first giveaway, featuring fresh meat, will be Monday from 1 to 2 p.m., or while supplies last.
Enter through the Union Street door. Baskets of food will be limited to one per household. For questions, call the church office at 765-457-9357.
Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene
KokomoNaz will host a free program, “Healing the Wounded Spirit Within,” from 7 to 8 p.m. April 12 at the church, 2734 S. Washington St.
Shelly Jones, author of “Healing of a Violated Spirit,” will share her testimony and address subjects of toxic religion, spiritual abuse and how to break free from bondage.
The program is open to all adults. Guests should use the main entrance and meet in the chapel.
For more information, or to sign up, call the church office at 765-453-7078.
Curtisville Christian Church
This Sunday at 10:15 a.m., Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message, “Who Is Worthy?” from Revelation 5. The church will be open, with social distancing precautions in place and plenty of free masks and sanitizer. God willing, the sermon will also be online at www.curtisvillecc.com.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
