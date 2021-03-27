Editor’s note: Area faith-based institutions should send their event submissions at least two weeks before the event to Kokomo Tribune Religion Calendar, 300 N. Union St., P.O. Box 9014, Kokomo, IN 46901, or email ktnews@kokomotribune.com. The deadline is noon on Wednesday. Be sure to include details of your event and the church’s street address and phone number.
Morning Star Church
Morning Star Church services for the Easter season have moved to The Connection, located behind the building at 2900 E. Markland Ave. There will also be a time of learning and playing in The Connection gym for children ages 6 months through fifth grade.
The current sermon series is titled “Once upon a Kingdom.” Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. at The Connection. Services are in person or on Facebook.
Visit on the web at mscKokomo.com.
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship
“It’s Time To Prepare Our Lives: To Follow the Lord” will be the theme at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 1900 S. Berkley Road. It is based on Philippians 2:5-11.
There will be online worship at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship YouTube Channel, Facebook page or website, www.nbcf.us.
If you have questions or are in need of prayer, contact Pastor Jeff Russell at 765-776-0868.
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo
First Friends Meeting of Kokomo will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. April 8 at the church, 1801 W. Zartman Road. Appointments are required and can be made at redcrossblood.org.
Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene
KokomoNaz will host a free program, “Healing the Wounded Spirit Within,” from 7 to 8 p.m. April 12 at the church, 2734 S. Washington St.
Shelly Jones, author of “Healing of a Violated Spirit,” will share her testimony and address subjects of toxic religion, spiritual abuse and how to break free from bondage.
The program is open to all adults. Guests should use the main entrance and meet in the chapel.
For more information, or to sign up, call the church office at 765-453-7078.
In His Image Church
In His Image, formerly First General Baptist Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, will host a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. April 3.
The menu will include sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice and coffee. A freewill offering will be accepted, and carry-outs are available.
For more information, call 765-438-1871.
Curtisville Christian Church
At 10:15 a.m. Sunday, which is Palm Sunday, Minister James Snapp Jr. will deliver the message, “Four Horses and One Donkey.”
The church will be open with social distancing precautions in place and plenty of free masks and sanitizer. God willing, the sermon will also be online at www.curtisvillecc.com.
Curtisville Christian Church meets at 737 N. 600 East in eastern Tipton County. For more information or to request prayer, call 765-623-4400.
